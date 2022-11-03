Brand equity in SEA: Why multicultural marketing is vital | WARC | The Feed

Diversity & portrayal in advertising Asia (general region) Cultural influences & values

With Southeast Asia a melting pot of culture and nuances, Essence’s Yasser Ismail explains how brands can safely navigate multicultural marketing in this diverse region to build brand equity.

Why it matters

For a brand experience to make sense and be remembered by consumers for being “real”, brands have to demonstrate cultural understanding and authentic representation in Southeast Asia, in a way that is diverse and inclusive.

Takeaways