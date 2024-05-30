Borussia Dortmund’s defence sponsorship deal points to new attitudes | WARC | The Feed
Borussia Dortmund’s defence sponsorship deal points to new attitudes
News that a weapons manufacturer is to sponsor Borussia Dortmund football club (BVB) has brought a mixed response, but the development is arguably part of a wider trend for professional sports clubs across Europe to look beyond consumer-facing brands.
The story: Sponsorship shifts
Rheinmetall, based 70km down the road from Dortmund, will be the first German defence company to sponsor a Bundesliga team when it signs with the North Rhein-Westphalian club. The news comes as the club prepares for its Champions League final appearance on 1 June.
- The multiyear deal will allow Europe’s largest ammunition manufacturer (it also makes infantry fighting vehicles, tank parts and combat drones) to display its logo on stadium advertising boards and in the background at press conferences. It won’t, however, appear on players’ shirts.
In a statement acknowledging the geopolitical nuances of the move, BVB chairman Hans-Joachim Watzke laid out the club’s position:
“Security and defence are fundamental cornerstones of our democracy. That is why we believe it is the right decision to take a very close look at how we protect these cornerstones. Especially today, when we see every day how freedom must be defended in Europe. We should deal with this new normality. We are looking forward to the partnership with Rheinmetall and, as Borussia Dortmund, are consciously opening ourselves up to a dialogue.”
At a marketing level, the move reflects a shift in thinking – of typically less visible industrial companies acting as brands that need to engage business buyers as humans. Last year, research from sponsorship intelligence firm Caytoo found that industrial brands are an increasingly common presence on the shirts of professional football, cricket and rugby teams in England.
Why defence brands’ arrival in sport matters
Football clubs (and major football competitions) have long been a draw for brands of all sorts, given the reach their sponsorship can achieve for a sport as beloved and watched as football. And as the access of certain categories – think gambling – becomes restricted, other unexpected categories can move into this space.
- Amid the ongoing war in Ukraine and a more globally uncertain political environment, the Financial Times notes how European arms companies are rebranding themselves as defenders of democratic values.
- That has interesting brand implications for the whole of German football as the Bundesliga is keen to capitalise on the recent success of Bayer Leverkusen – in ending Bayern Munich’s dominance of the league, it helped increase both match attendances and TV viewership – to build a global audience and boost the value of its media rights.
- However, the implications of defence brands getting involved in a highly globalised and – on the surface – apolitical intellectual property are complex. What, for instance, will be the effect of German defence company sponsorship on Chinese viewers?
Sourced from Financial Times, WARC, BVB
