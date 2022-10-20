Home The Feed
Boom time for booze: Australia’s intoxicating digital liquor market
20 October 2022
Alcoholic drinks industry (general) Australia

The recent “eCommerce Expansion” webinar examined the reasons behind the strong growth and sales of alcohol products in the Australian market.

Why it matters

To maximise brand reach and market penetration, brands must connect across omnichannel touchpoints to create a seamless and convenient user experience that provides many options for fulfilment, thus making investments in digital marketing crucial.

Takeaways

