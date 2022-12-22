Booking.com seeks to normalise sustainable options | WARC | The Feed

Sustainability Environmental & social issues Travel agents, tour operators

Booking.com has drawn on an in-depth, multi-market piece of consumer research to develop its ‘Sustainable Travel Badge’ for selected properties.

Why it matters

People have a desire to live more sustainably but are unclear about what that means in terms of travel. Crucially, it’s not just about the environment and carbon emissions from flights, but also involves the preservation and improvement of local cultures and economies. Travel brands need to find ways to help consumers rethink sustainability and choose accordingly.