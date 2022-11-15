Black Friday shopping reflects the times | WARC | The Feed
Black Friday shopping reflects the times
US consumers this Black Friday may be less likely to hunt for bargains on big-ticket items or Christmas gifts than to look for basic essentials and products to help save on their energy bills this winter.
Why it matters
Research* from automated consumer research platform quantilope highlights the extent to which the cost-of-living crisis is having an impact this holiday season: around half (53%) say they will look for basic essentials for themselves or their family, while just over a quarter plan to buy products to help save on their energy bills this winter.
“This might signal the start of a changed perception about Black Friday,” suggests quantilope’s Alex Hall.
Key findings
- A quarter of US consumers say they will avoid Black Friday altogether this year; almost half of those (46%) say there is nothing they need to buy on a Black Friday deal (46%); another quarter report that inflation has affected their discretionary spending.
- More than a third (36%) of shoppers think Black Friday is overhyped; almost one in 10 say the event stresses them out.
- Almost a third (29%) of consumers intend to use BNPL (Buy Now Pay Later) options this Black Friday, a figure that rises to over half (52%) among millennials.
*quantilope’s Black Friday Shopper Insights study surveyed 400 US and 400 UK shoppers in October 2022
Sourced from quantilope
[Image: freestocks for Unsplash]
