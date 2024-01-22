Your selections:
Birkenstock backs ‘land grabs’ to gain share | WARC | The Feed
The Feed
Read daily effectiveness insights and the latest marketing news, curated by WARC’s editors.
You didn’t return any results. Please clear your filters.
Birkenstock backs ‘land grabs’ to gain share
Brand purpose Brand growth Clothing, apparel
Birkenstock, the global footwear brand, is backing its direct-to-consumer (DTC) channels and purpose-driven brand positions as major growth drivers, according to senior executives at the company.
Birkenstock: the numbers
- Birkenstock, which went public in October 2023, saw DTC revenues grow 26% in fiscal ’23%, on a level far above B2B, which leads to a further expansion of DTC penetration at 40% today.
- US buyers own 3.6 pairs of Birkenstock shoes or sandals on average, and 90% of the brand’s buyers come to it through unpaid channels.
Birkenstock: the positioning
- “We are a unique business. We are neither luxury nor fashion footwear,” CEO Oliver Reichert outlined on an inaugural earnings call. The business model, however, has elements of the luxury industry – premium quality products, market scarcity and high desirability – which translate into a premium margin.
- “The demand for purpose-driven brands is unbroken,” said Reichert – unlike desire-driven luxury brands which he sees under much greater pressure. “We are not. We see growth everywhere.”
Gaining share with ’land grabs’
- The company has also leaned into its purpose-driven position to differentiate from other competitors, and is making strategic “land grabs” to capture more market share.
- “Land grab is a term we use where we really aggressively take some share,” explained president of Americas David Kahan. “The more challenged the consumer spending power has been, really the better it’s been for the brands that are really in high demand.”
- “What we’re seeing is this incredible shift right now in shopping patterns, from general shopping to real intentional purchasing, where people are searching out those products, brands, experiences they really want,” Kahan added. “And, obviously, Birkenstock is one of those few that’s benefiting.”
Sourced from Seeking Alpha
[Image: Birkenstock]
Email this content