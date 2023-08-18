Bing’s search engine market share unchanged since AI launch | WARC | The Feed
Bing’s search engine market share unchanged since AI launch
Microsoft’s Bing search engine is struggling to take share from the ubiquitous Google, even after its AI-enhanced march on the market this year – with data suggesting that its 1% share gain target is going to be tough.
Reported by the Wall Street Journal, data from StatCounter, an analytics company, finds little market share movement after the new Bing’s AI rollout in February. It holds a steady 3% of the market; most of the rest goes to Google.
Why Bing’s market share matters
Few markets are as dominated as search engines, with Google controlling 92% as of July 2023. The task for Microsoft was to eat into this share, with just one percentage point capable of bringing the tech giant billions in ad revenue, not to mention confirmation that it had indeed made Google “dance”, as CEO Satya Nadella put it to The Verge.
There are a variety of talking points here:
- Is AI a big enough draw to the public beyond the tech world? While Google is also pushing hard into generative AI by integrating features across its product suite, it appears that, for both companies, it is not yet a sufficiently killer point of differentiation to drive new growth. Yet.
- Microsoft suggests that Statcounter’s data isn’t the full picture. However, even if it is incomplete, are enough casual users going directly to Bing chat to make it an advertising destination? Currently, users need to be signed in via a Microsoft account and to be using its Edge browser rather than the hugely popular Google Chrome. Given that the company is working on this functionality, could this help to boost its profile?
The story
For Bing, the integration of AI was intended to catch the then thundering wave started by ChatGPT, win back some market share from Google, and start boosting its advertising revenue.
- Internally, the company tells the Journal that it is seeing growth in both mobile searches and Edge usage and cites internal data (that it declined to share with the paper) showing how many people are going direct to Bing’s chat page.
- Other sources suggest that AI managed to grow Bing’s users by 10% between launch and June, but this remains a small figure.
- Microsoft search/news advertising revenue is still growing but the rate of growth is slowing, according to company reports visualised on WARC.
The branding questions
Brands run deep, and the verb-sized Google brand was always going to be tough opposition to beat; according to the same Statcounter data it remains the dominant global search engine.
Some observers take a physical availability position on Microsoft’s AI rollout: that despite a big, loud launch, the system wasn’t sufficiently accessible to people in order to capture the excitement.
Alternatively, the sheer popularity of Open AI’s ChatGPT – technology that Bing also uses – muddied some of the focus on it being a fundamental part of Bing.
Sourced from Statcounter, WSJ, WARC, The Verge
