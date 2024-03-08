Your selections:
Bilibili ad revenue surges ahead | WARC | The Feed
The Feed
Read daily effectiveness insights and the latest marketing news, curated by WARC’s editors.
You didn’t return any results. Please clear your filters.
Bilibili ad revenue surges ahead
Websites, online services, apps Digital media planning & buying Strategy
Chinese video-sharing platform Bilibili has seen its ad revenues rise sharply as advertisers tap new capabilities to engage with its predominantly Gen Z audience.
Key stats
- Total advertising revenues for the year were up 27% to RMB 6.4 billion, with revenue from performance-based ads increasing 50% over the year.
- Advertising contributed 30% of total revenue in Q4 2024, up from 25% a year earlier.
- The number of creators earning income from advertising services almost doubled year-over-year.
- At the end of 2023, DAUs were over 100 million, MAUs at 336 million, and daily time spent at over 95 minutes.
What’s happening
- Ad infrastructure is being enhanced in ways that enable advertisers to not only improve brand equity and influence user purchasing decisions, but also directly convert sales.
- Collaboration with e-commerce advertisers is enabling users to seamlessly transition from viewing content to making relevant purchases.
- During Singles Day (11/11) the total GMV generated from live and video e-commerce increased over 250% year-over-year.
What’s next
- Alongside continued improvements to ad infrastructure, Bilibili is looking at how generative AI can aid the creation of advertising content and support productivity for advertisers.
- “We’ll actively explore the client ad content creator model to encourage our advertising clients to create native content and open their own brand accounts on Bilibili,” COO Carly Lee told an earnings call.
- “We will also be releasing private domains for those advertisers and launch more interactive functions for them to interact with our users,” she added. “Through these efforts, we aim to convert a single ad placement into a long-term operation and increase our clients’ brand equity.”
Key quote
“We credit our solid ad revenue growth to our unique position at the most densely populated community of the young generation [average user age is 24] and our ability to connect with them in their own language” – Rui Chen, CEO at Bilibili.
Sourced from Seeking Alpha
Email this content