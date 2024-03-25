The Feed
WARC Rankings 2024: Effective 100 revealed
McDonald’s, Cadbury and Ogilvy lead the Effective 100 rankings – the third and final release in the WARC rankings – and here’s how they stack up.
The WARC Effective 100 recognises the world’s most awarded campaigns and companies for effectiveness. Compiled by WARC Creative, the tracked awards are determined by a yearly global panel survey and in consultation with the WARC Rankings Advisory Board.
Get the full results
- The full WARC Effective 100, Creative 100 and Media 100 Rankings can be viewed in full here.
- For a limited time the WARC Effective 100 summary report is available to all here.
Leading the rankings
#1 Campaign for effectiveness: ‘Shah Rukh Khan-My-Ad’ by Ogilvy Mumbai / Wavemaker Mumbai for Cadbury
The most effective campaign of 2023 was ‘Shah Rukh Khan-My-Ad’, created by Ogily Mumbai and Wavemaker Mumbai for Cadbury. The confectionary company increased sales of its Celebrations product by 35% during Diwali, with an interactive, geo-targeted campaign that made Indian superstar Shah Rukh Khan the ambassador for small, local stores.
#1 Creative agency for effectiveness: Leo Burnett, Dubai
After ranking for the first time last year at #26, Leo Burnett Dubai has stormed up the list to secure first place this year. The agency’s best performing campaign was ‘The Homecoming’ for Home Centre, which ranked ninth and was among four other campaigns that ranked in the top 100.
#1 Media agency for effectiveness: Mindshare New York
For the first time, Mindshare New York is crowned the most effective media agency in the WARC Rankings, up from second place last year. This success is largely attributed to its campaigns for Unilever brands, the most successful being ‘See My Skin’ for Vaseline, which ranked seventh.
#1 Network for effectiveness: Ogilvy
Ogilvy has retained its top position as the best performing network for effectiveness. The network has 11 campaigns in the top 100, including the #1 campaign ‘Shah Rukh Khan-My-Ad’. It also has eight agencies in the creative agency ranking.
#1 Holding Company for effectiveness: Omnicom Group
After five years of being the runner-up in the holding company table, Omnicom Group has moved up one place to become the most effective holding company this year with 13 creative agencies and 15 media agencies in the top 50.
#1 Brand for effectiveness: McDonald’s
McDonald’s tops the effectiveness ranking for the fifth year in a row. The fast food brand has three campaigns in the top 100, including ‘Famous Orders’ which has ranked third for the second year in a row. In total, it had 40 campaigns contributing to its points total in the full rankings database, across 23 different countries.
#1 Advertiser for effectiveness: Anheuser-Busch InBev
Anheuser Busch InBev is the highest ranked advertiser for effectiveness for the third year in a row. Thirty-two brands contributed to its points total, five of which ranked in the top 50.
Unilever moves up to claim second place with three brands ranked: Dove, Vaseline and Hellmann's. McDonald’s is in third place. The most improved advertiser is The Coca-Cola Company, rising 10 places to seventh. While only one of its campaigns ranked in the top 100, it won awards for 22 campaigns in total.
#1 Country for effectiveness: USA
The USA remains the most awarded country for effectiveness, with 24 campaigns in the top 100. India has risen to second place with seven campaigns ranked. Brazil moves up three places to rank third. Argentina and New Zealand are the most improved countries, both rising 11 places to seventh and eighth respectively.
Brands need to step up on plastic pollution risks
While many companies are starting to map where plastics are produced and used within their value chains, many have yet to set targets for managing their plastic-related impacts around usage and waste management.
That’s according to data from CDP, the non-profit that runs the world’s environmental disclosure system. Almost 3,000 companies, including listed companies with over US$25 trillion in market capitalization value, have disclosed information on plastics through CDP for the first time.
Key stats
- 42% reported mapping where plastics are produced and used within their value chains – a vital first step.
- 70% have not yet mapped the impacts of their plastic-related activities on the environment and human health.
- 64% have not yet set targets for managing their plastic-related impacts, such as the use of plastic products and waste management practices.
Why plastic data disclosure matters
CDP argues that the findings boost the case for mandatory disclosure of data on plastics – already supported by leading companies such as Unilever and Superdry – which is due to be discussed at the upcoming fourth round of Global Plastics Treaty negotiations.
Previous data from The Pew Charitable Trusts has highlighted the $100bn annual financial risk that businesses face if governments require them to cover waste management costs at expected volumes and recyclability.
Sourced from CDP, Pew Charitable Trusts
United Football League snags unexpected sponsor
The new United Football League is attracting some high-profile sponsors of the sort one might expect – a brewer, a sports drink, a sportswear brand – but also an unexpected one in the shape of the US Army.
What’s happening
- The United Football League (UFL) was created from the merger of the XFL and USFL; the minor league consists of eight teams across the Midwest and Southern US, with its inaugural season having just kicked off in March.
- Current sponsors include Molson Coors (brewer), Under Armour (sportswear), Gatorade (sports drink), and Progressive Insurance.
- The US Army is the “presenting partner” of the UFL in a one-year deal reported to be worth almost $10m, according to the Wall Street Journal.
- As well as the Army logo appearing on players’ jerseys and on the 50-yard line during games, the deal includes televised sideline chats with Army personnel and hospitality areas where fans can speak with Army representatives.
Why emerging sports matter
Bluechip sporting moments are attractive to advertisers for the reach they command, but they come at a high price and it’s not a given that reach necessarily equals attention. That’s why the advertising opportunities in emerging sports (eg women’s soccer) or lower leagues in existing sports can be an attractive option.
For the US Army, for example, spreading $10m over a year in a minor league will be far more effective than shelling out $7m for a 30-second Super Bowl ad – it will take time and many conversations to develop a more favorable impression of the service.
It’s a phenomenon evident elsewhere: in India, for example, the flagship IPL tournament is becoming the preserve of the biggest advertisers, while smaller advertisers turn to emerging sports.
Sourced from Wall Street Journal
[Image: UFL]
PepsiCo taps meta-learnings for competitive advantage
PepsiCo’s consumers insights function has been transformed by the introduction of a globally connected insights ecosystem called Ada that aims to make the whole organisation smarter.
Why the insights ecosystem matters
The platform eliminates unnecessary duplication and opens up the potential for “meta-learnings” as the insights team mines its own data – and that in turn starts to build a potential competitive advantage.
Takeaways
- The platform addresses local teams’ need for speed and agility while establishing global standards around quality and KPIs – all in a cost-effective way.
- The process has meant moving from a...
OOH makes a sustainability play
Out-of-home advertising, both digital and classic, emits less carbon per impression than all other media measured in a new study.
Low Carbon, Low Power, a report by KPMG for Outsmart, calculates that OOH is responsible for just 0.25gCO2 equivalent, less than a third of radio at 0.83gCO2, which is its nearest competitor media. This is a fraction of email, the worst performing medium at 9.30gCO2.
Takeaways
- Across the information communication technology space, OOH accounts for less than 1% of the total annual carbon footprint (devices, from smartphones to TVs, are the biggest contributors at 74.2%, with data transmission networks and data centres accounting for 25%).
- OOH represents 3.3% of advertising power consumption and less than 3.5% of advertising carbon footprint, while taking a 3.7% revenue market share.
- Control over supply chain and end-to-end operations enables OOH media owners to directly improve sustainability more easily than other advertising channels.
Why it matters
As a one-to-many platform, with each advertisement being seen by many people, OOH is a power-efficient medium for reaching large numbers of people and a more sustainable advertising platform for brands than other media types.
Sourced from Outsmart
What Brits want from brands: good deals and rewards
There has been a sharp rise in the proportion of consumers who feel that being rewarded for loyalty is an important way for brands to help support society during difficult economic times.
That’s according to new research* from Hall & Partners which finds 52% of Brits feel this way; that compares with just 17% of consumers globally the last time this research was conducted three years ago.
Key findings
- Most important for UK consumers (60%) are good deals and incentives from brands, then comes reward for loyalty (52%), followed by supporting staff and keeping people employed (45%).
- Young Brits (18-24) are significantly more likely (51%) than their US counterparts (39%) to see rewards for loyalty as important actions for brands.
- While 73% of consumers prefer trusted brands, products, or experiences, a similar percentage (75%) also shop around for the best price.
- While habitual brand users can constitute a loyal customer base, not all of them hold positive associations with the brand, especially among consumers who enjoy trying new things (58%) and younger age groups between 18 and 44 years old (69%).
Why consumer sentiment matters
The research suggests that consumers have no wish to receive their rewards at the expense of a brand’s employees being treated unfairly or, worse, losing their jobs. And they are increasingly prepared to switch when brands don’t play fair.
“Throwing out occasional offers will not be enough to prove to customers that you’re on their side,” says Kurt Stuhllemmer, partner at Hall & Partners. “Instead, brands need to deepen the relationship with them in meaningful ways to create value, including treating employees fairly … This is critical at a time when the pressure on ‘mental loads’ and ‘physical wallets’ is intense.”
*For its latest Value Shift research, Hall & Partners interviewed 4,000 consumers in both the UK and US about what matters most to them when they purchase consumer goods and services.
Sourced from Hall & Partners
The WARC Guide to Performance Marketing: What you need to know
Performance marketing, or online advertising bought according to specific results, has occupied the mainstream of the discipline for many years and accounts for half of all ad spending, according to recent WARC research - we take a look at the major shifts facing performance marketing in 2024 and what to do about them.
WARC members can read the topline of the report here; a (free) overview of the ideas and contributions by editor Catherine Driscoll is also available here.
Why a guide to performance marketing?
Performance marketing’s huge growth has been a result of its appeal as a measurable, targeted strategy. However, the growth of AI, end of cookie based measurement, a focus on the importance of long term effects, and the rise of retail media, are all impacting what performance marketing means today.
Effectiveness lies beyond the short term
In the complexity and fragmentation of modern online advertising, the performance format promises more flexibility than ever - but this requires a broader approach to planning for effectiveness, especially when thinking about measurement.
Brands must also consider their own lifecycles, with performance offering very different benefits to young brands than those it offers to established brands.
What to do about it
- Advertisers: Focus on breaking down silos for a more holistic approach.
- Agencies: Advocate for more strategic communication and less tactical activation when thinking about performance marketing as part of a full funnel.
- Media owners: Embrace new measurement techniques to help clients and agencies.
What it means for people and planet
Use Gen-AI for performance marketing with caution as it's currently riddled with brand safety risks including adjacency to misinformation and deep-fakes, which are also harmful to society. And watch your carbon emissions; taking a quality-over-quantity approach can help.
Women to control 75% of discretionary spending by 2030
Figures from NielsenIQ indicate that women’s spending power is set to increase worldwide through to the end of the decade, making it essential for brands to track the signals that increasingly matter to women.
Why changing spending patterns matter
In a febrile political environment, especially in the US, the perception of ‘wokeness’ is keeping executives up at night. But the extent to which this term actually means anything is not to be totally discounted: certain key values that female consumers on Nielsen’s panel highlight – equality, sustainability, authenticity – might fall under this increasingly vague banner.
The trick to adapting to an increasingly female-led discretionary economy – aside from just marketing to women – is to look at some of the major industries that do a relatively good job at catering to women, though plenty of gaps exist. The issue is that from a male-majority lens, big opportunities for products with big potential markets are being overlooked.
What’s going on
NielsenIQ research, reported by Retail Brew, reports that women are expected to control 75% of discretionary spending in the next five years.
Despite this growing importance, some of the statistics reveal stark gaps: 91% of women worldwide believe brands don’t understand them.
Vital aspects of women’s lives are not being addressed by brands, leaving huge opportunities on the table. For instance, according to NielsenIQ, 85% of women surveyed use lifestyle adjustments rather than products, to manage menopause symptoms.
Sourced from NielsenIQ via Retail Brew
Levi’s DTC play delivers
Levi’s pivot to DTC is paying off as the apparel brand reports increased sales and improved metrics in this channel.
“We are continuing to see strong momentum in a global direct-to-consumer business, where we have now delivered eight consecutive quarters of robust comp growth,” CEO Michelle Gass told a Q1 earnings call.
Key stats
- Over the quarter the business reported increases in traffic, UPT (unit per transaction) and AUR (average unit retail) in DTC channels.
- DTC revenues were up 8% on top of 16% growth in the prior year.
- Sales of the core 501 product were up 23% in DTC, on top of 32% growth in the prior year.
- In the US, the company’s biggest market, growth in DTC is across all three formats – mainline, e-commerce and outlet – in that order.
- Acquisition of the Levi's brand distributor in Columbia, including some 40 owned and operated stores, “underscores the tremendous opportunity that exists to accelerate DTC growth within Latin America and further diversify our business geographically”.
Why DTC matters
A DTC priority is changing how the business approaches innovation. “Go-to-market for us is one of our top priorities as we make this pivot to DTC,” said Gass, “and we are looking to literally shave months off of our process from concept to consumer.” Additionally, there is a “productivity opportunity in DTC”.
It’s not just about DTC
While the company is becoming organised around a DTC-first mentality, Gass stressed that wholesale will continue to play an important role “to amplify our brand and to reach consumers where otherwise we wouldn’t”.
Key quote
“Through our transformational pivot to operating as a DTC-first company, we’re bringing operational rigor and a narrower strategic focus which will set a solid foundation for sustainable, profitable growth” – Michelle Gass, CEO at Levi Strauss & Co.
Sourced from Seeking Alpha
[Image: Levi's Kyoto]
Growing market share: here’s what we know
Whether you’re a leading brand, a challenger, or an upstart, market share growth is a critical objective of marketing – and WARC’s new report takes a look at some of the brands that have done it best.
‘What’s Working In Growing Market Share’ digs through WARC’s case study archives to showcase examples from household names including Proctor & Gamble and Uber Eats.
The importance of excess share of voice and attention
Increased advertising investment to build excess share of voice (ESOV) is strongly linked to market share growth, mental availability gains and a raft of other long-term success metrics for brands.
Long-standing research from the IPA and Nielsen indicates that an ‘average’ brand that increases its ‘share of voice’ by ten percentage points over and above its share of category sales typically enjoys an uptick of 0.5% in its total market share as a result.
By contrast, ceasing advertising spend (otherwise known as ‘going dark’) can cause double-digit value share declines over time.
What’s in the report
- Best-in-class case studies from Procter & Gamble, Samsung, Uber Eats, Lloyds Bank, Sipsmith, Centrum, Jif and Aldi.
- Why planning for attention – a proven driver of sales and market share – is essential to the next era of growth for brands.
- How a brand’s ‘share of search’ can be a leading indicator of market share.
- Why campaigns that offer ‘a promise to the customer’ drive market share movements of a higher magnitude than campaigns which do not offer a promise.
- How key theories of market share growth translate into e-commerce environments.
Read the full report on WARC now.
Luxury e-commerce loses its shine
Luxury e-commerce platforms are losing their lustre as top-end brands refocus their efforts on physical retail – the latter exemplified by Kering’s recent outlay of £1.3bn to buy a retail block in Milan’s top shopping street.
What's happening
- Kering, owner of Gucci, has bought Via Monte Napoleone 8 [pictured], the Financial Times reports – which houses not just Kering’s own Saint Laurent store, but also Prada and LVMH’s Cafe Cova.
- Of LVMH’s near €7.5bn operating investments in 2023, some €2.4bn was in real estate property.
- Meanwhile, Richemont is trying to offload Yoox Net-a-Porter, the e-commerce business it bought back in 2010.
- Luxury e-commerce platform Farfetch faced insolvency before being rescued in December last year by Korean e-commerce group Coupang.
- In the same month, rival Matchesfashion, once valued at £1bn, was sold for £52m, only to be placed in administration by the new owners a few months later.
Context
An extended period of low interest rates helped fuel the rise of luxury e-commerce platforms at a time when brands were reluctant to sell online themselves. The pandemic further boosted online retail. But as interest rates rose and brands took back control of online distribution from platforms that were increasingly discounting their products, the business model of those platforms has looked increasingly precarious.
Key quote
“Customers still value multi-brand shopping environments,” says Claudia D’Arpizio, partner at consultancy Bain. “The monobrand shopping experience can be boring and you can’t style purchases with other [labels]. The challenge now is finding a formula that can work, both for brands and online retailers.”
Sourced from Financial Times, Seeking Alpha
[Image: Kering]
India’s Gen Alpha: The active influencers of the future
Marketers should switch their focus from Gen Z to Gen Alpha – those born from 2010 to 2024 – if they want to understand these true digital natives who are expected to make up 11% of the population in terms of earning capacity and decision-making by 2030.
Why Gen Alpha matters
Gen Alpha are extremely active influencers with a fearless attitude to experiment and try new things, and they hold sway over their parents’ shopping decisions. Research shows that the golden period for shaping their decision-making abilities is when they are aged six to 12.
Takeaways
- Appeal to Gen Alpha...
Google mulls fundamental change to search business
Google is considering putting its AI-powered search service behind a paywall – a move that could change the face of the internet as we know it – potentially turning it into a product with a much more niche user base.
Why AI search matters
The advent of artificial intelligence is expected to change how we interact with machines, not least the engines that help us to make sense of the vast archive of information on the internet. With the fundamental business model of search advertising under threat, the company that turned search into a business is thinking about a radical reinvention to its most important product.
However, talk of threats should be tempered by the fact that heavy use of AI is anything but mainstream. A UK/US/China study by Omdia last year found that just 10% were regular or semi-regular users of AI services. This might point to subscriptions – similar to what Open AI has done – as a partial solution to a technology that is hugely expensive to run but is as yet finding quite a niche user base.
The nature of premium
The FT reports that Google is considering several options which might help to mitigate the AI threat to its core advertising business, quoting three people with knowledge of the company’s internal workings.
- In a statement, Google said it was “not working on or considering” an ad-free search experience but was working on “new premium capabilities”.
- Under the plans, which are under technical development as top brass decide whether to formally roll them out, AI-powered search features would become part of its premium subscription.
- Traditional search is expected to remain free (with ads in search results as ever) while ads will also appear alongside search results even in the premium tier.
The news offers one way of monetising the Search Generative Experience that the company has been working on since last year, given that this costs more in computing power to create and brings in less advertising revenue than traditional search because it provides full answers rather than links.
So far, Google’s integrations of AI with its lucrative advertising business have focused on helping advertisers use AI to create search campaigns. Other generative features have been more experimental (and much less clear on how they would monetise).
For Google, a threat to search – an arena in which it is the undisputed market leader – would be critical. Search has grown solidly and shown itself to be resilient through many different crises, but as the leader it is incumbent on Google to understand where the format goes next.
Sourced from the FT, WARC, Omdia
Amazon’s no-checkout retail points to importance of friction
Amazon’s Just Walk Out payment system at its brick and mortar stores in the US is switching to a format in which customers scan as they shop, highlighting the importance of friction for shopping occasions and consumer trust.
Why friction matters
Amazon’s online shopping experience is low hassle: it owns a patent on one-click shopping on its flagship retail website. But this is different in a store, especially when you factor in the less tangible attributes of customer satisfaction and loyalty.
What’s going on
The Information reports that the e-commerce giant is moving away from the magic-seeming Just Walk Out payment system in some of its larger Amazon Fresh stores (in smaller stores and in UK shops, curiously, the system will remain in place for a time).
In its place will come Dash Carts that scan items as the customer adds them, a system that has been live across some Whole Foods and Amazon Fresh stores in the US. Their wider rollout will coincide with a “sprucing up” of stores across the board.
In a statement to Ars Technica, Amazon explained that while customers “enjoyed the benefit of skipping the checkout line with Just Walk Out”, they also wanted to easily find products and deals, view their receipt as they shop, and know how much money they saved throughout the store.
“To deliver even more convenience to our customers, we’re rolling out Amazon Dash Cart, our smart-shopping carts, which allows customers all these benefits including skipping the checkout line,” Amazon said.
So what’s so different?
Ideas that don’t work are usually more instructive than those that do work. Amazon’s Alexa smart speaker was initially imagined as a portal to faster shopping; in reality, taking away the visual browsing element made decisions a little harder rather than a little easier.
It’s likely that a similar intention to lighten the mental load ended up inadvertently adding more: first, there’s the question of whether the fancy sensors and computer vision cameras would work; then grappling with a feeling that you’re shoplifting, going against the rules we have all grown up with; finally, keeping a mental tally of how much you’ve spent.
The story illustrates the different worlds of online shopping and physical shopping. Online shopping requires little friction between the site visit and checkout precisely because leaving is so easy; by contrast, a physical experience requires a relatively substantial investment of time from the customer and tends to be more mission-focused, especially for smaller food purchases.
Perhaps the broader lesson here is that just because tech is cool, it doesn’t mean that it will solve a consumer problem.
Sourced from The Information, MIT Sloan Review
Marketing insurance in the face of climate change
With climate-related disasters putting the squeeze on insurance companies, brands in the category need to think differently about how they approach marketing to adapt to today’s realities.
Why insurance marketing matters
Having home or car insurance has always meant you had a form of protection for your belongings or even loved ones. But natural disasters due to climate change are causing insurance prices to soar, and some coverage is being withdrawn entirely for customers in high-risk areas. If insurance companies want to stay afloat, they are going to need to shake up how they operate and communicate in the future.
Takeaways
- Keep...
How to market fresh produce to Aussies as prices rise
As the cost of living continues to rise, it becomes harder to sustain the idea of well-priced, middle-of-the-road produce that you can’t buy cheap.
Why it matters
Cost-of-living pressures have accelerated the bifurcation of best and best priced in the fresh produce category, which can leave businesses struggling to maintain margin or volume. Brands should look instead at demand – the changing attitudes and aspirations of Australians – to avoid chasing market pricing down or getting stuck in the middle.
Takeaways
- Brands that try to win on price will face the challenge of maintaining profitability consistently over time. Those that try to...
Electric vehicle market changing as Tesla slumps and Xiaomi enters
Electric vehicles are in a state of brand flux as market leaders wane while those from non-endemic categories spot a chance to enter the world of modern automotives.
Why electric vehicles matter
The automotive industry has to change: not only are fossil fuels running out, the planet is warming and governments are banning combustion engines (or at least say they will). Electric vehicles are their next greatest hope.
It’s a complicated time for the industry, however, as inflation has bitten into manufacturing costs while in China, a one-time mega-growth market, the picture for big-ticket items is less than rosy.
Tesla consideration shrinks
As would-be buyers consider other options, Tesla’s sales (measured in deliveries) slumped 9% year-on-year in Q1 2024, its first decline in four years even with price cuts. It’s worth noting that Chinese manufacturer BYD also saw steep declines despite price cuts.
Some of Tesla’s troubles are ascribed to its increasingly controversial chief executive, Elon Musk. "It's very likely that Musk himself is contributing to the reputational downfall," Shahar Silbershatz, CEO of reputation consultancy Caliber, told Reuters.
Xiaomi enters
Into this melee comes the major Chinese smartphone and appliance maker Xiaomi, which announced its first EV last week, in an event that drew specific comparisons with Tesla, not least the price.
"In the three years of developing this car, my biggest realization is that making cars is extremely difficult,” said founder and CEO Lei Jun. "So, today, every person who is still persevering in making cars is a hero of our time.”
Electric vehicles in context
It’s not just the engine that’s different from a conventional car; an electric vehicle is a computing and software gamble that has proved to be radically different from the capabilities of traditional automotive manufacturers.
In addition, “the early adopters have adopted,” explained Tim Stafford, MD of Imagination Detroit, in a WARC exclusive from last autumn.
“Now, it’s time to engage with the ‘early majority’ customer, who has to decide which vehicle is right for them.” The branding challenge is on.
Sourced from Reuters, WARC
Newsgathering hedge fund raises questions about partial media
Hunterbrook, a newsgathering hedge fund that aims to take a financial position on the stocks that its journalists get scoops on, raises significant questions about the integrity of the media at a time when the business model behind news is struggling.
Why a hedge fund with journalists matters
When does a journalist stop being an impartial reporter of facts and start becoming a corporate investigator? That line has now further blurred with this news. Good for the hedge fund whose hunches and analysis are now backed by newsworthy evidence; bad, most likely, for the fast-diminishing trust in the news profession as a whole.
But the story speaks to another critical trend: that of the two-paced ad market as identified by WARC Media late last year.
Effectively, the enormous growth of digital ad media has obscured a decline elsewhere: the total spend in media environments where ads run alongside professionally produced content. This means that producing the stuff that people rely on is becoming increasingly difficult to do under an advertiser-funded model.
The story
The Financial Times reports on Hunterbrook, a VC-backed hedge fund that makes trades based on articles written by its affiliated journalists, which has just raised $100m in funding.
- The logic, says publisher Sam Koppelman in comments to the paper, is that people have been using news to make financial decisions that make them rich for years; “good reporting shouldn’t have to be bad business,” he argues. Journalists, he believes, have been “radically undervalued”.
- Claiming to have a layer of compliance, Hunterbrook says that its newsroom’s scoops will only come from publicly available information, according to the FT.
- Its first story reported on United Wholesale Mortgage; it took a short position on its stock while taking a long position on a rival. UWM has criticised accuracies in the story, called the financial positions unethical, and accused Hunterbrook of sensationalising public information.
Experiments in new models
It’s worth noting how there are experimental new ways of playing with formats – witness the explosion of audio-first news organisations growing off the back of the podcast boom – and playing with business models.
It’s one thing to solicit subscriptions or donations in exchange for funding, as these are typically framed as a path to protecting impartiality; it’s quite another for a news organisation to effectively bet on the news on which it reports.
But it wouldn’t be the first time. Back in 2007, WIRED reported on how Sharesleuth, which is owned by billionaire Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, found much of its funding by shorting the stocks of the companies that the news site reported on – a model that has drawn widespread criticism throughout the project’s history.
There are also several investment firms like Hindenburg Research and Muddy Waters that both investigate companies and then take positions. In Hunterbrook’s case, there will be something of a wall between Hunterbrook and Hunterbrook Media (its newsroom).
Sourced from the Financial Times, WIRED, WARC
Uncovering key moments for car buyers
‘Traditional’ in-person touchpoints are still critical moments for car buyers, according to research from Lens Marketing.
Touchpoints that play a role in driving brand preference are mixed between on and offline, found a study. But those with the highest importance for conversion still include the dealership, showroom and sales staff.
Why offline touchpoints matter
While the car-buying journey leans more towards online channels, thanks to the many resources available for making well-formed decisions, the human touch – embodied by dealers and the experience of test drives – remains crucial. It has the greatest potential to either convince or dissuade potential...
Judo Bank uses AI for employee feedback and sees boost to CX
Judo Bank, an Australian neobank, used an AI-powered platform to better engage employees and found that investing in their physical energy and mental wellbeing correlated with better customer experiences and feedback.
The AI ‘workplace companion’ replaced or augmented traditional employee surveys to create a 360-degree feedback loop that allowed employees to get enhanced insights into their performance.
Why employee engagement matters
It’s no secret that happier employees stay longer in jobs and tend to perform better in the long run. Judo wanted to take the employee experience to the next level with weekly feedback and to link this to its CX programme. The new employee platform – developed with insights services company Evolved Thinking – proved that higher levels of engagement positively impacted customer relationships.
Takeaways
- Investing in the physical energy and mental capacity of your employees flows onto customers, and this is a better predictor of retention than what people say they’ll do.
- The strongest predictor of customer satisfaction – including whether they’d refer Judo Bank to friends or colleagues – was an employee’s higher levels of physical energy.
- Leavers had consistently lower employee wellbeing, customer scores and financial performance relative to non-leavers.
- Continually going above and beyond for customers may represent a burnout risk, which makes it important to continuously monitor physical energy levels and encourage breaks.
- Fostering a strong collaborative and analytical culture improves what employees put in. This culture, alongside retention, is associated with better customer performance.
Read the full ESOMAR paper here: Judo Bank JEDI: The linkage between organisational culture with employee experience and customer experience
Sourced from ESOMAR
[Image: Judo Bank]
