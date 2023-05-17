‘Beyond trade’ activities will transform retail | WARC | The Feed
You didn’t return any results. Please clear your filters.
‘Beyond trade’ activities will transform retail
By 2030, retailers will have half of their profits coming from sources like advertising, financial or health services and third-party fulfillment, suggesting that legacy and digital retailers need to explore these new channels for growth.
That’s according to management consulting firm Bain & Company’s report* “How Engine 2 Expansion Can Power the Future of Retail”.
Why it matters
Finding new ways to succeed in the digital world has the promise of overcoming the stagnant growth that brick-and-mortar stores are experiencing. One potential solution is investing in “beyond trade” activity, from retail media to financial services, instead of solely focusing on core retailing activities.
Takeaways
- Ninety percent of total retail revenue came from traditional trade – including buying and selling, trade spend, rental of stores – in 2021.
- By contrast, that percentage will drop to 65% by 2030, Bain predicts, as retailers expand their activities into spaces from advertising to financial services.
- While trade activities accounted for 90% of total profit in 2021, they will only account for 50% of total profit in 2030 as retailers transform their businesses.
*The report is written by Melanie Sanders (Partner, Melbourne), Aaron Cheris (Partner, San Francisco), Shyam Unnikrishnan (Partner, Bengaluru) and Connie Kwok (Expert Partner, Singapore).
Email this content