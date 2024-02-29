Beyond Meat seeks to ‘renovate’ brand and category | WARC | The Feed
Beyond Meat seeks to ‘renovate’ brand and category
After a disappointing 2023 – with significant falls in revenue and profits – Beyond Meat is looking forward to a transformative 2024, as the plant-based meat business launches new, healthier products and claims the backing of health organizations.
What’s happened
- Net revenues for 2023 were down 18% while losses deepened to $83m.
- A sales decline in both US retail (-34%) and foodservice (-27%) was only partially offset by sales increases in the smaller international business (retail +1%, foodservice +40%, the latter fueled by McDonald’s in Europe).
- Last month, Beyond Meat announced the fourth generation of its core beef platform, which it described as “a transformative step” for plant-based nutrition, being “demonstrably healthier” than beef.
- “You get a benefit in health, you get a benefit in taste, and you get the word out,” CEO Ethan Brown told an earnings call.
Bringing consumers back
- Brown referred to “misinformation regarding the nutritional and health profile of our products” coming from the animal protein lobby and the pharmaceutical industry.
- “What we have to do is reengage the consumer into this entire category with products that are really delivering value to them in a way that they understand,” Brown said. “For us, that’s really about continuing to improve the taste, which I think we’ve done with Beyond IV, but also addressing this fundamental issue around health.”
- The lower levels of saturated fats and sodium will be an important marketing point. “But there’s also word of mouth in this community and there’s a strong desire, whether it’s the health community or the environment community or the welfare community, for these products in this category to come back,” Brown added. “And we’re going to leverage that.”
- He envisages the brand working with registered dietitians and nutritionists and the medical community, as well as with large health organizations such as the American Heart Association, the American Diabetes Association (whose seal will be on the package itself), the Clean Label Project and others.
Why plant-based business matters
Beyond Meat’s marketing spend will be lower in 2024 than in 2023, so having big health organizations on side could be crucial not only to its own fortunes but to those of the wider category for which the company is something of a poster child.
Key quote
“There’s an opportunity here for a more organic style of marketing that relies on the power of social media, that relies on the fundamental truth of the products to bring people back in” – Ethan Brown, CEO, Beyond Meat.
Sourced from Seeking Alpha
