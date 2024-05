Effectiveness studies Theories & ideas of media planning Strategy

Thinking in terms of brand-building or performance-driven channels ignores how advertising really works, say the authors of a major new report into the business effects of advertising spend; instead, there are three critical dimensions that marketers need to start considering.

Why new dimensions of effectiveness matter

Brand and performance have been useful groupings for channels’ respective effects, but at a time when driving value is becoming as, if not more, important than driving volume, the authors believe that much more nuance is needed when planning and modelling the full effect of advertising spend, given the long tail of effects (pictured)....