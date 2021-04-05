Brand partnerships Brand management Vietnam

During a crisis such as the COVID-19 pandemic, partnership decisions must be challenged and scrutinised for flexibility and worthiness; rushing into a hasty partnership can only harm brand equity, says the planning director of a Vietnam agency.

Why it matters

Time and resources have to be invested in a partnership and a brand should ask itself key questions before embarking on one, such as whether a partnership platform is needed for the brand and who would make the best partners.

Takeaways