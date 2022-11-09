BeReal grows daily active users 153% since July | WARC | The Feed
BeReal grows daily active users 153% since July
Reports indicate that the burgeoning photo app BeReal is growing daily users fast, as it closes a major new funding round of €600m, but questions about the Paris-based app’s commercial sustainability remain.
Why it matters
BeReal’s growth makes it interesting. To bigger rivals like TikTok – which has launched a clone – the app's daily engagement constitutes a threat. Brands are watching eagerly as this young and potentially affluent audience grows, at a time when BeReal’s revenue plans remain a mystery. Whether they include subscriptions, ads, or a blend of the two remains to be seen.
Massive growth
- A source speaking to TechCrunch reports that the app now caters to 20 million daily active users.
- This constitutes a 153% increase on the 7.9 million daily users the app had back in July.
- Installs, meanwhile, have grown 315% year to date, according to Apptopia figures.
An iPhone user base
The TechCrunch story includes data from Sensor Tower, which found that just 9% of users open the app daily out of 53m Android installs. This suggests that most of this reported usage takes place on iPhones, which are more expensive than the typical Android device, indicating a more affluent user base.
