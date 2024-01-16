Behind podcasts’ falling audience metrics | WARC | The Feed
Behind podcasts’ falling audience metrics
The effects of a technical change at Apple last September are filtering through and having a significant impact on podcast download metrics.
What’s happening
The iOS 17 release included a tweak – unplayed episodes of podcasts that a user subscribed to were no longer automatically downloaded. Users who return to a podcast after a break now simply pick up at the latest episode, while older podcasts or bonus episodes being added to a back catalogue are no longer treated as new and are not automatically downloaded.
Last year, podcast publisher Acast estimated that overall listens would drop 10% in Q4, but audience sizes for several podcasts have dropped by more in the wake of Apple’s changes, reportedly as much as 40% for some shows, according to Semafor.
A positive development
- Podcasters themselves are quiet on the lower numbers as they assess the implications but publishers and industry bodies are sanguine about the need for better metrics.
- While a short-term hit to listener numbers was expected, Acast CEO Ross Adams wrote in an interim report last year that “In the long-term, the change will mean a more accurate picture of the listening frequency for each podcast, which is a positive development for the industry as a whole”.
- That was echoed by Sounds Profitable, a podcast monetization trade group which lobbied Apple to make the change; it said more accurate audience information and more effective advertising would be the result.
Sourced from Semafor, Acast, The Media Leader
