Behind McDonald’s Raise Your Arches | WARC | The Feed

Behind McDonald’s Raise Your Arches
11 December 2023
McDonald’s Raise Your Arches made headlines for its radical approach to QSR advertising – at an event in London, the brand’s marketing chief and agency strategist revealed the method that led to a revolutionary insight. 

Why McDonald’s Raise Your Arches matters

Restaurants are about food, right? Not so, found McDonald’s. For the QSR giant, the real moment of drama lay in the moment of suggestion rather than the moment of consumption. It feeds into a wider idea of what a product or service is: not the functional benefit the brand thinks the customer wants to feel, but what the customer actually feels. A reminder that insight is vital. 

Key points
  • McDonald’s Raise Your Arches, now used in 35 markets and the basis of a year-long series of suggestion-based spots, was considered revolutionary for breaking the rules of not showing the product nor the store. 
  • Vitally, it was an idea born out of how people feel about the brand and life in general. But the brand needed to put trust in their research and commit to the insight to make it successful. 
  • The ad follows a 15-year campaign in which McDonald’s had worked hard to restore trust through emotional spots that aimed to grow the love for the brand.

