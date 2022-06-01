Behind Mastercard’s ‘True Name’: focusing on trans inclusion | WARC | The Feed

Brand purpose LGBTQIA+ Credit cards & loans

Mastercard prioritised inclusion for the trans and gender non-conforming community with its ‘True Name’ product (and a campaign that ranked second on the 2022 WARC Rankings); in an exclusive interview with WARC, Mastercard’s executive vice president of brand strategy and innovation, Cheryl Guerin, and the McCann New York team opened up about the insight that caused a eureka moment, a new frontier of financial inclusion, and the importance of earned media as a measure of cultural impact.

Why it matters

According to the Human Rights Campaign, trans and other gender non-conforming people are among the most at-risk groups...