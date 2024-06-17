Behind Liquid Death's strategy to be radically entertaining | WARC | The Feed
The Feed
Read daily effectiveness insights and the latest marketing news, curated by WARC’s editors.
You didn’t return any results. Please clear your filters.
Behind Liquid Death's strategy to be radically entertaining
Liquid Death exploded onto the scene with a product both totally unremarkable and very different, with water marketed like an energy drink or a beer; in an address to the Creative Impact stream at Cannes Lions, founder and CEO Mike Cessario explained how the company thinks about its brand and it’s creative work.
Why Liquid Death matters
Liquid Death began as a water brand whose main product-level innovation was to sell its product in a can rather than a plastic bottle. Now, with around 70% of its sales coming from flavoured tea and low sugar flavoured drinks, the brand stands out in the health drinks category by playing a radically different (marketing) game from its competitors.
In a health drink brand, invoking death ought to be a big mistake. “Marketers can be too literal about making sense – there is a tremendous value in confusion. If you can confuse people, you can stop them,” he says. “If you can get people to stop and look at your product, you’re ahead of 99% of the market.”
“Unhealthy things just look so much cooler,” said Cessario.
What’s new is actually old
“In a world where everything is skippable you have to actually entertain people to get their attention,” Cessario explained, noting the new truism that just spending money on attention is unlikely to actually get it. Instead, it relies on the tools of entertainment: content “so good that people are willing to pay for it.”
He continued: “The future is more like going back to the 50s when television was brand new. And the idea of a commercial was sort of ludicrous, so the only thing they could do was create real entertainment.” Which is where the idea of soap operas comes from.
But, fundamentally, it’s about understanding that there’s a big advantage to be found in the space between functional needs and what the brand means to people – that’s the meaning of brand. The difficulty for a company of this size is to achieve those results on small budgets through agencies rather than through in-house capability.
How to action entertainment
While Cessario admits that actually trying to make entertainment is one of the easiest ways to burn cash, it’s important to frame spending vast quantities of money on advertising that looks the same as the rest of your category as truly reckless.
- Creativity is more potent than media: Cessario resists the idea that Liquid Death’s work is risky. “Trying to mimic a big company as a small company is reckless,” he explained, locating the strength of his brand’s marketing in going down a non-traditional structure with non-traditional skills, with comedians preferred to professional copywriters, for example. Still, the rules for brands and entertainment are fundamentally different: “When you look at the bar for real entertainment – we’re tame!”
- Work like a comedian: Echoing the comedy writing skills of Liquid Death’s in-house creatives, Cessario believes that, at the level of a startup, often small bets help to find big wins – and sometimes you strike gold, as in the brand’s Tony Hawk Blood Skateboard piece, which Cessario reports only cost $10,000. “Treat marketing like a product worth paying for,” he advised. “A lot of the ideas start dying really quickly.”
- Creativity becomes more important with size: Even as the brand is growing, Liquid Death maintains its marketing spend at 12% of revenues. As a company grows, you “need more firepower to keep growing,” he said – “It's just getting more and more critical that we continue to push the envelope and keep doing it.” Once again, that’s not about taking risks, said the CEO. “I think it's smart business to find ways of how you keep making $1 equal $100 every time.”
Reported by SPT in Cannes
Email this content