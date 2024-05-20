Behind Curio Collection’s unique takes | WARC | The Feed

Home The Feed
Behind Curio Collection’s unique takes
20 May 2024
A campaign for Curio Collection exceeded expectations for the premium hotel as a 138% increase in brand consideration was far beyond what it had hoped for.

Why it matters

Curio Collection is one of Hilton’s premium brands and very different from the others in the hotel chain’s portfolio – and that presents a particular marketing challenge: how to go to market and talk to an audience about a product that is fundamentally different across every aspect of the experience.

Takeaways
  • A deep understanding of the customer provided “guest truths” the brand could activate against.
  • A strong strategy and proposition...

