Behavioral science can be effective for promoting sustainability | WARC | The Feed

Sustainability Environmental & social issues Emotion

Behavioral science can help the performance of ads that lead with an environmental message, improving their creative effectiveness by successfully encouraging consumers towards habits that positively change the environment.

Why behavioral science for messaging matters

As part of its Greenprint USA report, System1 analyzed 1,000 US TV ads and found that only 2.6% of them featured an environmental message. Those that did performed only slightly better than the US average across creative effectiveness metrics. With far too few corporations successfully addressing the climate crisis – or not addressing it all – finding ways to make environmental messaging...