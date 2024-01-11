BBC World Service addresses flawed audience assumptions to increase engagement | WARC | The Feed
BBC World Service addresses flawed audience assumptions to increase engagement
The BBC World Service used mixed-methodology research to better understand international news consumption among women, an approach that led to editorial decisions to improve engagement and reach among all audiences.
The research found two main barriers to women’s news consumption: physical barriers such as education, employment and digital access, as well as a mindset with fixed ideas about women’s role in society.
Why research on audiences matters
It’s difficult to market any product – whether commercial or otherwise – to audiences or consumers without first understanding the context in which they live. The BBC research uncovered a flawed assumption: that women belong to one homogeneous group and should be treated as such. In fact, news consumption is more closely aligned with life circumstances than with gender – a discovery that informed a new editorial approach and digital strategy.
Takeaways
- Six overarching audience groups were identified: low-income labour force; low-income homemakers; students, retirees, young professionals and working families.
- The BBC currently has the highest reach with young professionals, which are two-thirds male; to reach more women, it’s necessary to reach a bigger audience.
- Engagement with news is driven more by treatment than topics.
- A ‘KIT’ framework was identified for editorial teams:
- Knowledge: Do not presume existing knowledge of a story, topic or subject. Provide explanations, links and summaries.
- Interest: Stories which are not perceived as relevant to the lives of audiences can be quickly dismissed; treatment of “hard news” topics such as politics need to display a clear connection to audiences’ lived realities.
- Time: Content needs to offer clear value for time. The time available will dictate the preferred format.
The research
Research partners CrowdDNA and Ethos led a qualitative phase with an exploratory design. This included understanding the role that news plays in the lives of women globally, a literature review and stakeholder interviews. These findings informed a large-scale quantitative survey in seven countries: Brazil, Egypt, India, Indonesia, Nigeria, Serbia and the US. Research was conducted by Gallup from July to October 2022.
Read more in One size doesn’t fit all: Can news be gender-neutral?
Sourced from ESOMAR
