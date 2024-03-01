Baidu looks to AI for incremental ad revenue | WARC | The Feed
Baidu looks to AI for incremental ad revenue
Baidu’s new AI-powered marketing platform is able to generate real-time, text-based ads for search queries, and users of this service have reported increased conversion rates.
What’s happening
- Since the middle of last year, the Chinese tech giant has been utilising its AI model ERNIE to “revolutionize” its products and services.
- “Recently, we began to generate incremental revenues from ERNIE and ERNIE Bot,” CEO Robin Li told an earnings call.
- “In the fourth quarter, we earned several hundred million RMB primarily from ad technology improvement, and helping enterprises build their own models,” he added.
- “Looking into 2024, we believe this incremental revenue will multiply to several billion RMB, primarily from advertising and AI cloud building,” Li said.
How it works
- An advertiser in the medical aesthetics industry used a conversational experience to help build and optimize search and feed campaigns by generating relevant ad content.
- “Our platform has also helped them reach highly targeted audiences, while dynamically allocating budget to drive conversions,” Li explained.
- The advertiser achieved a 22% increase in the conversion rate, and a reduction of 5% in cost for sales lead acquisition, he reported.
- Elsewhere, an AI chatbot for brands helped an infant formula company have multiple interactions with its customers, increase brand recognition and gain valuable insights into potential consumers – leading to an enhanced marketing strategy.
What it means
It’s still early days for generative AI, but practical examples of what it can achieve in a marketing context highlight the potential for both advertisers and tech companies. With only a minority of its advertiser base so far using the new platform, Li sees a huge growth opportunity. He also noted that as advertisers improve their conversion, their ad budget for the platform increases.
