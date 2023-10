Marketing to B2B audiences Long-term vs short-term effectiveness Strategy

B2B marketing has yet to catch up with the shifts in buying that are taking place as younger generations become more prominent in the workplace – and the scale of the change required is significant, according to B2B agency True.

Almost three-quarters (74%) of your budget should be spent on brand building and talking to people at the front end of the funnel, said True co-founder Richard Parsons during an EffWorks Global week webinar, and only 26% on the backend.

Why B2B brand spending matters

At a time when millennials and Gen Z make up a majority of the workforce,...