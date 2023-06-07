B2B marketing leaders look to increase use of Generative AI | WARC | The Feed
B2B marketing leaders look to increase use of Generative AI
Three-quarters of B2B marketing leaders plan to increase the use of Generative AI in the next year, according to new research from LinkedIn.
That’s one of the findings in The B2B Marketing Benchmark – a study of nearly 2,000 senior B2B marketing and finance leaders from organisations across the globe.
Key findings
- Specifically, B2B marketing leaders intend to use Generative AI to create more content in less time (56%), to improve efficiency (55%), and to create engaging content (51%).
- Almost two-thirds (64%) of B2B CMOs also say brand-building has been elevated in importance by the C-suite as companies look to win share in the current climate.
- Consequently, B2B CMOs say they have learned the language of finance (80%) and strengthened their skills to prove the value of brand marketing to their CEO and CFO (84%): 60% of CFOs now feel optimistic in marketing’s ability to drive revenue in the year ahead.
- A priority of 52% of B2B marketing leaders is to champion bolder creative in their campaigns to improve mental availability; France (at 64%), Germany (53%), India (51%) and the UK (51%) are leading the way here.
Why it matters
The ability to create more, and better, content, more quickly is becoming crucial for B2B companies seeking to build their brand and engage decision-makers. Generative AI has the potential to transform how companies achieve that goal. LinkedIn, for example, is piloting AI-generated Copy Suggestions, creating high-performing intro text and headlines for ad creatives by leveraging data from an advertiser’s LinkedIn Page.
Sourced from LinkedIn
LinkedIn will be participating in the 2023 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, including a session with WARC: How A Promise To The Customer Gives Campaigns The Edge
