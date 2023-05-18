B2B businesses leave $1tr of brand value on the table | WARC | The Feed

Brand equity & strength Brand valuation Marketing to B2B audiences

Almost $1tn of business value is untapped by B2B brands, which lag behind B2C brands in terms of contribution to business value.

That’s according to a new analysis by Brand Finance, which calculates that the world’s top 100 B2B brands account for US$2tn in brand value.

Why it matters

Closing the gap with B2C brands would be worth an additional US$0.9tn in brand value to B2B enterprises. Research finds that the returns of highly branded organisations (i.e. companies with a high brand value to business value ratio) outperform the S&P 500.