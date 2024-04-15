Axios plots a path through AI’s media evolution | WARC | The Feed
Axios plots a path through AI’s media evolution
Axios, a news service with methods that have proved deeply influential to the idea of a modern media property – designed as it is around expertise and respect for its readers through an easy-to-skim style – has fascinating thoughts on the emergence of AI.
The New York Times reports some pretty blood-curdling commentary from Axios co-founder and CEO Jim VandeHei about the risks of artificial intelligence.
Quite simply, it’s going to “eviscerate the weak, the ordinary, the unprepared in media,” he argues.
Most news and information companies are unprepared, and most of the rules that would regulate the use of media companies’ output are still being written, let alone enforced.
How news organizations survive
The strategy, then, falls into several buckets – most of them are not particularly hi-tech:
- Expertise
- Membership programs tied to experts
- In-person events
What this looks like at the company that created the ‘Smart Brevity’ style is a big expansion in email newsletters focusing on high-cost, super-specific content built for professionals, with additional news and data available to subscribers as well as quarterly Q&A calls with writers.
Why it’s interesting
It’s not about tech. Axios’ observation appears to be that the tech is moving fast, too fast for a non-endemic company to realistically make a dent.
- Instead, the strategy revolves around an expansion of the areas in which the company already excels and making the link to an expert for professional level news.
- “The premium for people who can tell you things you do not know will only grow in importance, and no machine will do that,” VandeHei tells the NYT.
Axios has a major property in the advertising world – Sara Fischer’s Axios Media Trends newsletter – which has been a rare example of a media business that has grown by hiring more writers and pursuing local news (it now has 30 local newsletters around the US with two million subscribers).
Sourced from NYT, WARC
