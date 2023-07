Artificial Intelligence (AI) Newspapers Strategy

Generative artificial intelligence (AI) is an “existential opportunity” that can bring journalism and media businesses to a new level, according to the CEO of publishing giant Axel Springer.

Why it matters

The advent of generative AI is an inflection point for publishing, with potentially the same impact as the first news websites or the launch of the iPhone. But the speed of change here could ultimately outstrip anything that has gone before and there is absolutely no room for complacency.

Takeaways