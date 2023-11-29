Availability, not price, is the main barrier to sustainable buying | WARC | The Feed

Sustainability Environmental & social issues Strategy

Sustainably marketed products are underperforming, despite a vast majority of consumers wanting to buy environmentally sound products - availability and price, rather than demand, are the critical barrier exclusive new research for WARC finds.

Why sustainable product availability matters

Consumers want to buy goods that are better for the environment, but scattered availability is constricting growth, Circana research finds.

Brands and retailers that wish to retain their position should make sustainability a strategically relevant part of the product portfolio and brand meaning, especially with younger consumers for whom sustainability is part of their ethos.

What’s going on