Your selections:
Authentic Aussie products get the thumbs up | WARC | The Feed
You didn’t return any results. Please clear your filters.
Authentic Aussie products get the thumbs up
Consumer sentiment Australia Strategy
More than four in five (86%) Australians say buying Australian-made products is important to them.
That’s according to market research company Roy Morgan, which also found that just 2% of those surveyed said this wasn’t important.
Why it matters
There’s a feelgood factor associated with buying Australian – an instant boost for relevant brands. “A large majority of four in five Australians indicated feeling a positive emotion when they buy Australian-made products,” says Roy Morgan CEO Michele Levine.
Key stats
- Two-thirds (67%) of Australians say they ‘often’ or ‘always’ buy Australian-made products.
- One-third (35%) also claim to purchase more Australian-made products now than before the pandemic.
- At 99%, the ‘Australian Made’ logo has the highest recognition of any certification mark in Australia.
- Attributes associated with the logo include: supporting local jobs and employment (97%), safe (94%), high quality (94%), reliable (93%), use of ethical labour (90%), good value (85%), sustainable (80%), expensive (80%) and environmentally friendly (80%).
Sourced from Roy Morgan
[Image: Australian Made video still]
Email this content