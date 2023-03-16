Australian marketers can look to Super Bowl to optimise brand performance | WARC | The Feed

Home The Feed
Australian marketers can look to Super Bowl to optimise brand performance
16 March 2023
Event tie-ins Product placement Neurometric research

Brand integration impacts memory encoding and decision-making, a lesson that can be learned from looking at how Rhianna subtly incorporated Fenty Beauty into her performance at Super Bowl LVII.  

When the artist used one of the brand's products to briefly touch up her makeup, Google searches for Fenty Beauty increased by 883% in the 12 hours following the performance. 

Why it matters

