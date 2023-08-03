Aussies trust streaming ads | WARC | The Feed
Aussies trust streaming ads
The majority of ad-supported viewers in Australia trust ads on TV and streaming services, and more than half remember ads most within those environments, according to new research from Magnite.
The sell-side advertising company’s study, Streaming TV’s New Era: How Ads Are Powering Streaming’s Future in Australia*, found that two thirds (65%) of TV viewers watch ad-supported streaming, and the effectiveness of TV advertising, including streaming, drives a high level of trust and recall.
Streaming’s immersiveness is key
Streaming TV’s immersive viewing environment captures viewers’ attention for longer periods than social media and wins in terms of ad attention and recall: 92% of ad-supported viewers said they tend to watch streaming TV content for a long period (more than 30 minutes) each time they tune in. Social media users, while opening apps multiple times a day, spend just a few minutes on each session.
Main findings
- Among ad-supported viewers, 83% trust the ads they see within TV and streaming services, compared to 58% of social media users who trust ads, including video ads, within social.
- In addition, 57% of ad-supported streamers remember ads the most within TV (including streaming services).
- More than half (55%) of non-streamers would likely use a new free or reduced-rate service with ads; 63% of paid, ad-free streamers are happy to see ads in order to lower their monthly streaming service bills.
- Seven in ten (69%) ad-supported streamers are more likely to make a purchase from a brand that they engaged with across multiple devices.
Magnite says
“We’re witnessing a transformation of the TV landscape as ad-supported streaming viewership is achieving scale throughout Australia and almost as many consumers are watching TV shows on streaming services with ads as traditional TV” – Juliette Stead, Head of JAPAC at Magnite.
*Based on an online survey of 1,242 respondents aged 16-74 who watch 7+ hours of TV (including streaming) a week
Sourced from Magnite
