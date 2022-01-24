Your selections:
Aussies hit a tipping point on streaming TV | WARC | The Feed
The Feed
Daily effectiveness insights, curated by WARC’s editors.
You didn’t return any results. Please clear your filters.
Aussies hit a tipping point on streaming TV
TV & Connected TV audiences Australia
In 2021, Australian adults were more likely to watch content on subscription streaming platforms than on linear free-to-air television.
Behind the headline
That’s according to the 2021 Media Content Consumption Survey, conducted by the Social Research Centre, which found that:
- 62% of Australian adults watched an online subscription service in 2021 (56% watched free video-streaming services), up from 60% in 2020 .
- 58% watched commercial free-to-air television (50% watched publicly owned free-to-air television), down from 61% in 2020.
- 79% of Australian adults had access to at least one video-streaming subscription service in their household in 2021, compared to 77% in 2020.
- 67% had a Netflix subscription in their household, compared to 27% for Disney+, 26% for Stan, 22% for Amazon Prime.
- But free-to-air television remains the most popular source for viewing news (59%) and sports (67%).
- Around a third (36%) of respondents reported watching online subscription services more than six hours per week on average.
- Over a quarter (28%) watched commercial free-to-air TV more than six hours per week on average.
What’s the attraction?
- Being able to watch what they want when they want is the biggest draw (89%) for viewers of subscription services, while the absence of ads (76%) is also an important factor.
Sourced from Australian Government [Image Mollie Sivaram on Unsplash]
Email this content