Aussie supermarkets stress value for customers | WARC | The Feed

Aussie supermarkets stress value for customers
Aussie supermarkets stress value for customers
The chief executives of Australia’s leading supermarket chains have stressed how they are delivering value for customers amid increased competition, at the same time as reporting increased profits.
Context
- Supermarket pricing is a hot topic in Australia just now. Earlier this month, an inquiry commissioned by the Australian Council of Trade Unions (ACTU) accused the sector of not passing on lower supply chain costs promptly or fully to consumers. In January, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) launched a year-long inquiry into the supermarket sector, including “pricing practices of the supermarkets and the relationship between wholesale, including farmgate, and retail prices”.
- Meanwhile, research from the Coles supermarket chain has found that two-thirds of customers are worried about their ability to cover their household needs, although groceries are further down the list than six months ago as inflation pressures ease.
- At the same time, Coles reports that consumers are increasingly ready to travel distances to find low prices. And Brad Banducci, CEO of rival Woolworths, observes that not only are traditional competitors getting more competitive, more retailers are getting into the food and everyday needs categories “because it drives traffic and basket for them”.
What the CEOs say
- Coles CEO Leah Weckert told an H1 earnings call this week that the retailer delivers value in many ways, “including through our exclusive brands portfolio in both supermarkets and liquor, our weekly specials, offers through our Flybuys loyalty program and the Big Red Hand which is synonymous with value”.
- She also reported “record engagement and participation as more customers seek value through reward programs and loyalty points” – swipe rates are up 7.8% year on year and unique customers redeeming points have more than doubled.
- Revenue growth of 4.9% in the first eight weeks of the third quarter has been driven by “volume growth from strong execution of our value campaigns and improvements in availability compared to last year”.
- A week earlier, Woolworths CEO Brad Banducci told a Q2 earnings call how the retailer has been “focused on helping our customers spend less in food”, with its Low Prices program, an expanded Own Brand range and the recent launch of member prices.
- Across H1, Woolworths added 675,000 new members to its loyalty scheme which now totals 9.4 million; usage of its Scan&Go app increased 3% reflecting “the continued focus on delivering personalized value”.
Why delivering value matters
“Delivering value” is not synonymous with “low prices” and the fact people are travelling to find low prices suggests that how CEOs define value isn’t always chiming with consumers.
Key quotes
“We have to step it up and we’re going to have to step it up again in terms of how we’re communicating value, delivering value and making it easier to find value across the stores” – Leah Weckert.
“Managing costs of living pressure remains a key issue for our customers, and we need to work ever harder to deliver value and help our customers to continue to spend less every time they shop with us” – Brad Branducci.
Sourced from Seeking Alpha, Guardian, Campaign Asia
