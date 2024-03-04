Aussie podcast industry needs innovation to win Gen Z audiences | WARC | The Feed
Aussie podcast industry needs innovation to win Gen Z audiences
Australian podcasters need to upgrade their production skills in order to enhance the audio format and appeal better to media buyers and consumers, believes the co-founder of one of the country’s fastest growing daily podcasts aimed at youth.
Sam Koslowski, co-founder of the Daily Aus – Australia’s largest news network – told the IAB Australia Audio Summit [Sydney, February 2024] that new ideas need to be implemented to capture and build youth audiences, because the format is “getting a little complacent with innovation”.
Takeaways
- Koslowski said Australia was the most concentrated English-speaking media market in the world, and under-30s had the lowest trust levels for mainstream institutions; that made it challenging to build audiences.
- Podcasters should think beyond the scope of audio in order to reach young consumers, and seek to connect them via multiple platforms including social media platforms and YouTube.
- Koslowski said podcasters need to deepen engagement and provide a personal connection to their audience every day.
- The podcast industry, the co-founder added, still hasn’t worked out how to produce show notes for listeners, or get people to click out of an audio app and into another screen to get them to take a desired action.
Key quote
“Short-form video has had many changes in the past couple of years but nothing has really changed in audio delivery. We have two major players in Apple and Spotify, and that’s how most people in our generation consume podcasts” – Sam Koslowski, co-founder, Daily Aus.
Sourced from IAB Australia Audio Summit
