Aussie farmers demonstrate link between trust and brand use | WARC | The Feed
You didn’t return any results. Please clear your filters.
Aussie farmers demonstrate link between trust and brand use
Farmers who trust a particular agribusiness brand are 127% more likely to have used that brand in the past 12 months, a new study finds.
That’s according to a special Roy Morgan Agribusiness Survey* of farmers looking at trust and distrust in Australia’s agricultural sector.
Why it matters
The findings show a direct correlation between trust and brand use: those who trust brands are much more likely to use them, and to use them regularly. And the reverse is true for those who distrust brands.
Takeaways
- The top reasons farmers give for trusting a brand are ‘strong customer relationship’ (26%), followed by ‘good customer service’ (12%) and a ‘good track record’ (8%) – which highlights the importance of relationship-building to gain repeat business.
- Farmers who distrust agribusiness brands are 53% less likely to consider using those brands in the future.
- In 2022, Elders was the most trusted agribusiness brand by Australian farmers; NAB was the most trusted bank for agribusiness.
Key quote
“When customers trust a brand, they continue buying its products or services, they recommend it to others and remain loyal to the brand. So trust is the underpinning foundation of brand reputation” – Michele Levine, CEO at Roy Morgan.
*Roy Morgan interviewed 1,230 Australian farmers
Sourced from Roy Morgan
Email this content