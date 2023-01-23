Aussie drivers contemplate their EV future | WARC | The Feed
You didn’t return any results. Please clear your filters.
Aussie drivers contemplate their EV future
Only 1% of Australians currently own an electric vehicle (EV), but a recent survey indicates that the situation could change dramatically over the next few years.
What’s happening
With car owners upgrading their vehicles every 10 years or so, the next decade will be a critical one for the non-fossil fuel vehicle market. A poll* for finance platform Money.com.au, reported by B&T, found that 42% of those surveyed plan to make their next purchase an EV, with that intention being greater among younger buyers.
Key findings
- 34% of respondents said they will buy an EV when they are ready to upgrade their existing car.
- 8% said they would purchase an EV before they are ready for an upgrade.
- 46% said their next car will not be an EV (high prices are the main barrier, followed by a low number of charging stations).
Key quote
“If State Governments stay on track to remove the purchasing barriers by delivering more charging infrastructure, and if more electric vehicle models enter the market, we will see a stronger take-up over the next few years, particularly on the other side of an anticipated economic downturn” – Helen Baker, Money.com.au spokesperson.
*Findings derived from a survey of an independent panel of 1010 Australians, which included the general population; 11% indicated they do not drive.
Sourced from B&T
Email this content