Aussie brands count gains from women’s sport | WARC | The Feed
Aussie brands count gains from women’s sport
With the Women’s World Cup reaching its closing stages, a survey of Australian consumers indicates that audiences are favourable to brands that engage with women’s sport.
Why advertising around women’s sport matters
Sport is hugely influential, and the rise of women’s sport is an opportunity to engage with a young and growing fanbase which is often far ahead of the investment it garners, not to mention a massive audience – Australia’s quarterfinal win over France recently becoming the largest Australian sport TV event in the last 10 years.
The data
Tracksuit data, first reported by Media Week in Australia, finds that in a survey of 4000 Australians:
- 42% of consumers say they are more likely to buy from a brand that promotes and supports women’s sports over brands that don’t.
- 77% of Australians have noticed an improvement in attention and support for women’s sport.
- 60% of 18-24s prefer brands that support women’s sport.
Key quote
“Brands that have prioritised supporting women’s sport are reaping the rewards” – Mikayla Hopkins, head of marketing, Tracksuit.
Sourced from Media Week, WARC
