Aussie agencies to increase spend in digital audio advertising | WARC | The Feed

Aussie agencies to increase spend in digital audio advertising
Digital audio advertising jumped 21% last year in Australia as agencies tested new podcast channels and increased brand spend in the burgeoning media consumption format.
IAB Australia’s Audio Advertising State of the Nation report said that Australian podcast and audio streaming ad spend reached A$263 million last year, driven by increased interest in the category by media, creative, digital ad agencies, agency trading desks, and brands and companies that buy advertising.
Why digital audio advertising matters
Reaching highly engaged audiences at unique moments makes digital audio key for complementing other media channels. And agencies commonly buy podcast and audio streaming inventory in combination with other media, the report found.
At a launch event for the report, brands were said to be in a test and learn phase, with capturing attention the number one driver of digital audio usage. But digital video advertising still outranks audio in terms of achieving branding objectives and driving sales and conversions, according to the survey of 219 agencies.
Takeaways
- The IAB report found that 90% of agencies have used audio advertising last year, with agencies planning to increase their investment in streaming audio (61%) and podcasts (64%) over the coming year. Six out of 10 agencies surveyed are buying programmatic digital audio.
- Audio now represents 5% of overall digital display trading in Australia, a 21% rise from 2022. Audience attention and engagement is the number one driver for investment.
- Sophisticated targeting and personalisation, standardising the measurement of incremental reach, attribution, and cross-platform effectiveness along with improving programmatic supply were identified as the greatest opportunities for audio digital advertising growth.
- Ad buyers also identified the use of AI, particularly around content and ad creation, as a potential driver of future growth in digital audio and podcast advertising.
- Only 13% of agencies have decreased usage of podcast advertising for brand building due to the impact of the economic downturn.
Measurement is still a concern
The IAB said measuring ad effectiveness in digital audio remained a challenge for the advertising industry.
“Measurement and effectiveness continue to be a challenge for digital audio advertising (and other digital formats) with the full retirement of third party cookies and changing privacy legislation this year, it is vital for marketers to reset measurement toolkits,” said Gai Le Roy, CEO, IAB Australia.
