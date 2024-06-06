Augmented reality captures consumer attention | WARC | The Feed

Home The Feed
Augmented reality captures consumer attention
06 June 2024
Evolution of retail Virtual & augmented reality Customer experience

Augmented reality deepens consumer engagement, increases the likelihood of purchases, and reduces the chance of returns because 80% of consumers feel more confident when shopping with it, new research finds. 

The global study – conducted by Snapchat and market research agency Alter Agents – found that AR was more immersive than industry benchmarks for TV, film, music, gaming and sports.

Why augmented reality matters 

AR usage is growing rapidly. The latest statistics predict 1.73 billion global mobile AR users this year, up from one billion in 2022. This emerging tech is particularly useful for capturing attention. When people are highly...

