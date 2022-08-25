You didn’t return any results. Please clear your filters.
Augmented reality, but in store
Typically, examples and use cases for augmented reality – a form of virtual reality that tends to use mobile devices to add a visible digital layer – emphasise how we might improve home-based shopping, but an experimental new system could bring home to the store.
Why it matters
Though it’s far from the mainstream (unless you want to consider map apps as examples of AR, which is probably true), augmented reality is far closer to widespread adoption than virtual reality.
Add to this its commercial possibilities. Snap, the photo sharing firm, is using AR as a service for retailers to help reduce returns, while the retail ‘operating system’ Shopify is experimenting with ways for shoppers to place in-store items into a virtual version of their houses.
Bottom line: this is potent stuff, and the technology is reaching an impressive maturity accessible on our most used devices.
What’s going on
A thread by a product lead for “spatial commerce” at Shopify, Russ Maschmeyer, describes some of the technology and how it was built. It is genuinely worth a look.
Should it work and become a shippable product, it could become an important part of the in-store experience, especially for furniture retailers, or for services – like Shopify – that connect retailers with consumers through clever tech.
Sourced from Shopify via Twitter. Image: Shopify
WARC Adspend outlook 2022/23: what you need to know
WARC Adspend outlook 2022/23: what you need to know
Ad spend around the globe will rise 8.3% in 2022, before slowing significantly in 2023 – in a major new report, WARC downgrades expectations for global ad market growth by $90bn in the face of a wider economic slowdown.
These are the figures presented in WARC’s Ad spend Outlook 2022/23: Impacts of The Economic Slowdown. You can read a sample here. WARC Media subscribers can access the full report here.
What you need to know
- Global ad spend is set to reach $880.9bn this year – a rise of 8.3% or $67.3bn
This is largely down to cyclical boosts from major events like the US midterm elections and the men’s FIFA World Cup, both taking place in November, which will animate H2 growth. Big brands appear to plan to sustain their spend.
- Growth to slow significantly to just 2.6% in 2023
The new projections, based on data from 100 ad markets worldwide, amount to a downgrade of 4.3 percentage points (pp) to 2022 growth and 5.7pp to 2023’s prospects, compared to WARC’s previous global forecast in December 2021 – a reduction of close to $90bn in potential growth over the two years.
- Social media’s $40bn shortfall amid slowing growth
WARC expects the impact of Apple’s privacy measures on social media companies that rely on cross-site tracking will be in the region of a $40bn hit to their bottom lines over the course of this and the coming year. Most are expected to see far less growth than they are used to over the forecast period. Overall, social is expected to rise 11.5% (compared to +47.1% in 2021) in 2022 before cooling to just 5.2% - its slowest ever period of growth.
YouTube’s fortunes have also proven vulnerable to privacy changes on Apple devices; WARC believes that YouTube’s advertising revenue will rise 7.3% this year (compared to +45.9% in 2021), but that its growth will then ease to 5.6% in 2023.
- Investment keeps coming
Just four of the 18 product sectors that WARC monitors are expected to cut ad spend in 2023, but the profile and rate of the cuts is interesting: transport & tourism (-0.4%), alcoholic drinks (-1.1%), financial services (-4.5%) and automotive (-12.4%). So where is the above shortfall coming from? Small and medium sized businesses are big spenders on social advertising, and as they are hit hard they will struggle to spend.
- AVOD market heats up as streaming becomes war of attrition
Advertising spend in the video streaming sector is set to grow faster than the total ad market this year (+8.4%) and next year (+7.0%). The advertising-funded video on demand (AVOD) sector – including Hulu, Amazon Prime Video and YouTube – is expected to rise 8.0% this year and then a further 7.6% in 2023 to reach a value of almost $65bn.
Broadcaster-owned streamers are also set to grow their advertising income this year (+9.7%) and next (+5.2%), but from a far lower base (reaching $18.5bn in 2023). Linear TV, meanwhile, will grow by 3.6% to $180bn (20.4% of all advertising spend) but the market is then on course to record a 4.5% loss in the absence of these events next year.
In context
This is all in the broader context of inflation’s effect on consumers– see WARC’s Economic slowdown and inflation hub for our full coverage – and which is expected to worsen over coming months. Its effects will not be equally distributed however, with high earners expected to remain positive.
In order to capture that demand, technology & electronics (+11.5% in 2023), pharma & healthcare (+7.5%) and household & domestic (+6.5%) are expected to post healthy increases in advertising investment.
Comment
“With the growth rate of global output now set to halve and acute supply-side pressures fanning inflation, the economic slowdown has removed close to $90bn from global ad market growth prospects this year and next”, says James McDonald, Director of Data, Intelligence & Forecasting, WARC.
“Yet brands are still spending as the Covid recovery continues, and global ad trade remains on course to top $1trn in value by 2025. Platforms with rich sources of first-party data – most notably Amazon, Google and Apple – are well placed to weather future headwinds by offering measured performance in a climate where return on investment becomes paramount.”
Sourced from WARC Media
Nike tops charts for brand NFT revenues
Nike dominates the list of the brands that have generated the most revenue from selling non-fungible tokens (NFTs), the name given to one-of-a-kind digital assets which can be bought and sold on by consumers and asset collectors alike.
Why it matters
NFTs have become a hot topic in marketing circles, but the hype frequently outweighs any tangible revenue benefits. Bigger brands, in particular, may stand to gain the highest financial payouts simply because they have the most sizable audiences.
The top five
Figures from analytics company Dune, reported by Cointelegraph, provided an insight regarding which brands were performing strongly when it came to NFT sales:
- Nike, the sportswear giant, led the charts with $185.4 million in its total primary NFT revenue, or sales made directly by the brand to buyers. This figure was split into $93.1 million in primary sales and $92.2 million in royalties.
- Secondary sales of Nike’s NFTs, where owners sell their token to other buyers, reached $1.3 billion from approximately 67,530 transactions.
- Dolce & Gabbana, the high-end fashion line, took second spot, with $25.7 million in direct NFT revenue, including $23.1 million from primary sales and $2.5 million in royalties. Over 9,000 secondary transitions were cumulatively worth $20.2 million.
- Tiffany, the luxury retailer, claimed third position, with primary NFT revenues of $12.6 million. A relative newcomer to this space, its tokens had seen only 74 secondary transactions, but they did generate $3.4 million.
- Gucci, another premium fashion brand, followed next with $11.6 million in direct revenue from its non-fungible tokens. Over 4,000 secondary transitions had yielded $31.2 million in value.
- Closing out the top five was adidas, a rival to Nike in the sportswear segment. Its primary NFT revenue was almost $11 million, with more than 51,600 secondary transactions collectively being pegged at $175.8 million.
Sourced from Cointelegraph
Brand in action: How Dunzo stands for quicker, convenient and predictable
Brand in action: How Dunzo stands for quicker, convenient and predictable
Dunzo is an Indian quick commerce pioneer and co-founder and CEO Kabeer Biswas speaks to WARC India Editor Biprorshee Das about how quick delivery can enhance the customer experience and inspire brand loyalty.
Key insights
- Users prefer selection, quality and price over speed only, and we encourage them to pick slower delivery times so that we can build a robust business model.
- There are 4 shopping missions in mid to high-income Indian households – weekly buying, top-up grocery buying, unplanned events and festival-related buying.
- Dunzo sees a future of building sustainable supply chains across the complete delivery lifecycle - from the time of packaging to the delivery of the product.
Audi enters F1 following Mercedes brand value gain
Audi enters F1 following Mercedes brand value gain
The Volkswagen-owned luxury car marque has announced that it will enter the motorsport as its US growth and attractive exposure opportunity offer new avenues for building brand value.
Why it matters
While the story is partly about new rules and regulations, the more interesting thing is how Audi has watched its compatriot, Mercedes, a fellow engine manufacturer has enjoyed the spoils of Liberty Media’s US focus with an estimated $1billion of branding value (it has had to win a lot of championships, mind).
Effectively, it marks a shift from a niche sport for hardcore fans and signals the opportunities that the sport might now offer both constructors and sponsors.
What’s going on
- It’s not the only car marque looking to make an enter. The FT also reports interest from Porsche, another German brand owned by VW, in rejoining the sport.
- It’s unlikely that Audi will join as its own team and will most likely work with a partner.
- GWI data shows that most fans don’t actually engage through TV, and that the opportunities for engagement are on digital platforms.
Sourced from the Financial Times, WARC
Tapping into e-wallets in Indonesia: Consumer convenience and effective campaigns
There has been a seismic shift in Indonesia’s digital payments market, with marketers able to leverage e-wallet tactics as part of their e-commerce strategy.
Why it matters
E-wallets are more than just a payment option for brands and marketers, and are able to provide audience insights and data signals with a wider reach to the right audience for better results.
Takeaways
Augmented reality, but in store
Augmented reality, but in store
Typically, examples and use cases for augmented reality – a form of virtual reality that tends to use mobile devices to add a visible digital layer – emphasise how we might improve home-based shopping, but an experimental new system could bring home to the store.
Why it matters
Though it’s far from the mainstream (unless you want to consider map apps as examples of AR, which is probably true), augmented reality is far closer to widespread adoption than virtual reality.
Add to this its commercial possibilities. Snap, the photo sharing firm, is using AR as a service for retailers to help reduce returns, while the retail ‘operating system’ Shopify is experimenting with ways for shoppers to place in-store items into a virtual version of their houses.
Bottom line: this is potent stuff, and the technology is reaching an impressive maturity accessible on our most used devices.
What’s going on
A thread by a product lead for “spatial commerce” at Shopify, Russ Maschmeyer, describes some of the technology and how it was built. It is genuinely worth a look.
Should it work and become a shippable product, it could become an important part of the in-store experience, especially for furniture retailers, or for services – like Shopify – that connect retailers with consumers through clever tech.
Sourced from Shopify via Twitter. Image: Shopify
Google's plan to 'inoculate' against disinformation
Google's plan to 'inoculate' against disinformation
The search giant’s anti-extremism division, Jigsaw, is rolling out a campaign that aims to “inoculate” against disinformation with the help of academic psychology that argues new ways of persuasion are needed.
Why should I care?
Mis- and disinformation have been around a long time, and have been part of the mainstream political conversation since at least 2016. Fact-checkers have attempted to combat specific claims with reactive corrections that have yielded variable success. Instead, this new project aims to prepare people to recognise specific disinformation techniques.
The nuts and bolts
The campaign will go out across three Eastern European countries that have taken in large numbers of Ukrainian refugees – Poland, Slovakia, and the Czech Republic – made up of 90 second spots developed with academics from Bristol and Cambridge universities, Reuters reports.
The ads will go out across YouTube, Twitter, TikTok, and Facebook.
The research
Aiming to help identify emotional manipulation and scapegoating in online news, the ads are based on new ideas about how to persuade.
The research takes the relative ineffectiveness of fact-checking after the fact as a jumping off point, and that instead pre-emptive measures – similar to the marketer’s idea of priming – might yield better results.
“Inoculation theory has been put forward as a way to reduce susceptibility to misinformation by informing people about how they might be misinformed, but its scalability has been elusive both at a theoretical level and a practical level.”
It found, over the course of seven experiments, that found that people could be made more resilient to several misinformation techniques rather than specific claims. The videos help to identify:
- emotionally manipulative language
- incoherence
- false dichotomies
- scapegoating
- ad hominem attacks
There’s lots of interesting stuff in the paper about how they controlled for different variables, demographic, ideological, and even their relative “bullshit receptivity” – to use their technical term.
The Eastern European rollout is effectively the next phase of these experiments on a vast scale.
Key quote
“It even worked for people who are very receptive to bullshit, which was particularly exciting” Beth Goldberg, Jigsaw’s head of research, told Protocol.
Sourced from Reuters, Science.org, Protocol
The e-wallet: More than just for digital payments
Accenture Song’s Zain Suharwardy looks at how the e-wallet represents the new frontier to drive usage of and consumer loyalty to digital payments.
Why it matters
Digital payment providers should think of the e-wallet marketplace as an opportunity for growth, a gateway to greater usage of digital payment and brand loyalty that will build positive shopping behaviours and a sustainable business.
Takeaways
Personalisation key to data-sharing for addressable ads
Offering personalisation that is valuable to consumers can encourage people to share the data which powers addressable TV ads, a study in the Journal of Advertising Research (JAR) has found.
Why it matters
Addressable television advertising holds out the promise of enhanced targeting and relevance for brands and audiences alike. This strategy, however, depends on having access to granular data about viewers in order to deliver the most appropriate messages.
Takeaways
Based on a survey of 1,858 pay-TV subscribers in Europe, the study found:
Yandex sells media division, putting distance between itself and the Kremlin
Yandex sells media division, putting distance between itself and the Kremlin
By selling its media business, ‘Russia’s Google’ hopes to depoliticise the company, and to focus on search and food delivery, following intense criticism and the threat of sanctions.
Why it matters
While it might save the company’s bacon, the sale of its media division – a news aggregator called Zen infotainment – to government-owned VK (‘Russia’s Facebook’) places even more of the country’s media under Kremlin control.
Yandex is widely considered the market leader in Russian search, and until the invasion of Ukraine had been one of the country’s most visible and celebrated tech companies.
What’s happening
- While Yandex is gaining some freedom from scrutiny in the all-share deal, it is also gaining VK’s Delivery Club app, an existing area of focus for the firm and a promising source of growth.
- The deal has been expected for some time, with reports first emerging in March that the NASDAQ-traded firm, which had once held international ambitions, was looking to wash its hands of media.
- In June, founder and chief executive Arkady Volozh was placed under EU sanctions for “promoting state media and narratives in its search results and deranking and removing content critical of the Kremlin,” the bloc explained in its decision. Volozh soon resigned and many Yandex employees have since fled the country.
Key quote
“We are buying our freedom,” a source close to the action told Reuters. “This business had been such a weight on our feet. This will enable us to do our business significantly depoliticized, practically completely depoliticized.”
Sourced from the FT, Reuters, WARC, Bloomberg
Prof Byron Sharp criticises attention metrics, argues for always-on reach
Prof Byron Sharp criticises attention metrics, argues for always-on reach
Professor Byron Sharp, author of the massively influential How Brands Grow books and director of the Ehrenberg-Bass Institute, took aim at the growing interest in planning (or paying) for attention when speaking at an Mi3-Linkedin B2B event in Australia.
Why it matters
Mental and physical availability matter enormously, especially in our digital world, and many more of prof Sharp’s ideas – based on extensive evidence – continue to hold. So perhaps the new thing on the block deserves the kind of scrutiny we now reserve for ideas like engagement metrics. For more on attention, see WARC’s guide here.
What he said
Speaking at an Mi3-Linkedin B2B event, written up by the Australian publication, Sharp questioned the idea of paying for more attention, using the example of an OOH ad (on a bus shelter).
“Our job is to get some attention. I don’t want to do advertising and not be seen. But after that, paying for a lot more [attention]? No.”
“Am I just going to look at the bus shelter ad for 10 seconds? Would I need to?
“No, so don’t be suckered in. It’s just the old engagement thing: ‘We need to get engagement with our consumers!’ No you don’t. You need to fit into their busy lives, that is all,” he said. “Most exposures are fleeting … and that’s okay.”
Ultimately, it all comes back to the idea of reaching everybody (priming potential shoppers who are not yet in market) and spreading out your ad exposures, so they don’t bunch together. It’s a really interesting talk and worth a read.
Sourced from Mi3
Target’s key business metrics for inflationary times
Target’s key business metrics for inflationary times
Target, the retailer, is focusing on metrics including sales growth, market share and unit share as key metrics for its business as it navigates through inflationary times.
The background
In its last quarter, Target saw like-for-like sales rise by 2.6% on an annual basis, while traffic rose by 2.7%. The downside for the company was that quarterly profits declined by almost 90%, driven by price reductions on unwanted inventory. Such results hint at the challenges facing brands as they navigate a very fluid shopping environment.
The metrics
- Christina Hennington, Target’s chief growth officer, noted on an earnings call that “overall sales growth is one key indicator of the health of our business.”
- Market share, she continued, is “an equally important measure that we use to understand how we’re performing.”
- “And notably, during inflationary times like these, we heavily focused on unit share, specifically to better understand our relevance as compared to our competitive set, given that growth in both traffic and units is a strong proxy for the guests’ overall engagement with Target,” she added.
The reasoning
“Time and time again, these metrics have proven to be a better barometer for lasting success as compared to growth solely through average retail prices,” Hennington told investors.
Sourced from Seeking Alpha
Downturns see more “rising stars” and “sinking ships”
Economic downturns see more “rising stars” emerge than periods of fiscal calm, but also lead to more “sinking ships”, according to a study by management consultancy Bain & Company.
Why it matters
Periods of financial stress are inherently uncertain, increasing the likelihood of strategic errors that have short-term and long-term impacts. Equally, however, enterprises that make the right choices can navigate through these tough times and position themselves well for the recovery.
Takeaways
Q-commerce and the X factor: Creating brands that delight
Wondrlab’s Ajeeta Bharadwaj looks at the pros and cons of quick commerce in India and how brands can resolve the industry’s negative aspects to acquire the X factor.
Why it matters
To make themselves relevant and acquire the X factor, quick commerce brands must be taken for granted by customers, build a positive balance of customer delight, and tackle sustainability issues.
Takeaways
Treasury Wines confident in “affordable luxury” in face of inflation
Treasury Wine Estates, the Australia-based wine manufacturer, believes its category will remain strong even as consumers reduce their discretionary spending, aided by long-term shifts towards premiumisaton and the product’s status as an “affordable luxury”.
Why it matters
Periods of economic stress do not have the same impact on every industry. While shoppers may cut back on big-ticket purchases or out-of-home experiences, for example, they often are willing to spend a little more on spoiling themselves in more modest, affordable ways.
Premiumisation and “buy better”
- Tim Ford, Treasury Wines’ CEO, said on an earnings call that the wine sector was not “entirely immune to periods of tightening discretionary consumer spending.”
- However, he suggested several factors are working in its favour, including the fact the category has continued to “premiumise” around the world.
- “Fueled by the emergence of the powerful ‘buy better’ trend with younger consumers in particular, engaging more actively with wine at higher price points than ever before,” he said.
- That habit was visible during the pandemic, when wine consumption rose in Treasury Wines’ key markets, and remains a feature of the sector.
- “We have not seen any significant change in consumer behavior in our markets around the world or trading down in pricepoints that would indicate any shift away from this multi-year trend,” said Ford.
Past downturns offer cause for optimism
- Looking more broadly, Ford noted the wine category “has also proven to be resilient through past periods of economic tightening.”
- One source of this strength, he noted, was that the product is regarded as “an affordable luxury by many consumers, particularly luxury and premium consumers.”
- Moreover, at-home consumption often rises in periods of fiscal difficulty, and this behaviour has remained “at elevated levels” since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Trusted brands matter
- Treasury Wines’ leading wines include 19 Crimes, Pepperjack, Wynns and Squealing Pig, and Ford suggested having trusted brands was important.
- “Consumers will become, we believe, increasingly discerning in the way they spend their disposable income,” he said.
- “We expect the trusted, well-known and growing brands - like many of those in our portfolio - will continue to perform well in this environment,” added Ford.
Continued advertising support
- Advertising and promotion (A&P) will play a central role in the company’s strategy as it seeks to tap into opportunities across its international operations.
“We'll continue to invest strongly behind our brands in the form of increased A&P to capture opportunities and build on the current momentum we are experiencing in many markets, which will drive continued topline growth,” Ford said.
Sourced from Seeking Alpha
Brand in action: How Zepto plans to change India’s consumer habits
Brand in action: How Zepto plans to change India’s consumer habits
Zepto is an Indian quick-delivery grocery player looking to change consumer habits and chief marketing officer Amritansu Nanda speaks to WARC India Editor Biprorshee Das about how in the long term, customer satisfaction will be more important than delivery time.
Key insights
- Quick commerce can be a lifestyle enabler as many people do not want to be forced to go grocery shopping.
- If done properly, consumers do not need to pay a premium for quick delivery because of cost efficiencies and flawless execution.
- Grocery is a habitual category and the challenge is to educate customers on the many spaces for quick commerce to play a role.
How Mars uses attention testing to create more effective ads
Mars, the food company, has identified attention, emotional load and viewability as core metrics of success for its advertising creative.
Why it matters
Creative has a key role in driving advertising impact, and is increasingly a blend of art and science. More specifically, research techniques which monitor eye movement and facial expressions can help brands understand even subtle shifts in a consumer’s response.
Takeaways
As consumers globally trade down, where’s spend going?
As consumers globally trade down, where’s spend going?
Globally, people are buying less, or less frequently, and shifting their expenditure patterns in the face of rising inflation; new research from management consultancy McKinsey, among others, indicates where that spend is going.
Why it matters
Across the world, predicted trade-downs are beginning to occur as inflation bites. New research is starting to uncover exactly how consumer behaviour is changing, creating a major opportunity for new brands and a threat to existing brands – though both should be aware of the rise of private label, too.
While a lot of the pricing advice leans on brand propositions and technological fixes, the bottom line (ironically) is that price-gouging should be avoided for long-term benefit, with brands instead working closely with retailers to provide better value for consumers and exploring customer-centric examples from around the world.
A shift in spending
A telling chart (credit here to Accenture Song’s Shane O’Leary, who drew our attention to it) from McKinsey reflects the attitudes of 1,000 respondents from five major European economies:
- A staggering 93% have felt price rises for commonly-purchased goods.
- Rising prices are a concern for 53% of people across the continent (the UK leads here, with 67% of respondents concerned about this issue).
- “69 percent of shoppers chose a lower-cost or private-label brand in April; this figure has now risen to 73 percent,” the report states.
Where's the money going?
- Effectively, people are putting their long-term financial health on ice as savings take a far bigger hit than non-food discretionary spending.
- The latter has seen a net expenditure change of just –2 in the face of huge rises for energy (+49), transport and gasoline (+41) and food (+41).
- Savings are the component of people’s finances that lose out as a result, with a drop of –40.
Around the world
- The lipstick effect, which argues that consumers often spend on smaller luxuries and indulgences in periods of economic stress, is a well-known piece of economic lore. But it doesn’t necessarily apply to branded lipstick.
- In the US, Marketing Brew highlights the example of cosmetics retailers like e.l.f. Cosmetics, where private-label products boosted the firm’s revenues beyond forecasts as a result of consumers trading down from higher-priced branded options.
- In Asia, inflation is also squeezing wallets across the region, meaning essential categories are likely to be bought in either smaller quantities or less frequently. However, the tilt towards private label appears slightly less prevalent, according to an Asia-focused McKinsey study, even if value is the key driver for consumers trying a new brand.
Sourced from McKinsey, WARC, Marketing Brew, Straits Times
Shifting perspectives on influencer marketing across the funnel
Shifting perspectives on influencer marketing across the funnel
Aligning marketers and influencers – new research co-authored by WARC and impact.com – offers an analysis of influencer marketing, exploring how both sides agree and disagree in their perspectives on how to create truly effective partnerships.
Why it matters
Changes in technology, consumer behaviour and online shopping – mainly brought about by the pandemic – have had a nuanced impact on the buyer journey. The marketing funnel has changed as consumers are adapting how they discover brands and how they decide what to buy. It’s here that the trust, authenticity and engagement with consumers which influencers can offer, provide a wealth of opportunity for brands. Based on a survey of more than 400 marketers and 400 influencers, this white paper reveals differing perceptions about influencer marketing and show routes to alignment for more prosperous partnerships.
Takeaways
- Increasing marketing spend, social media trends, cultural shifts, and industry innovation are all creating new opportunities within influencer marketing.
- Content creators offer authentic relationships allowing deeper connections with customers, while outside agencies provide coordination and measurement, and safeguard brand fit.
- The trust and positive emotional response that influencers deliver has been linked to purchase intent. and this complements performance-based tactics with brand engagement higher up the funnel.
- Influencer remuneration should be aligned with the brand’s business outcomes. The dissonance between marketer focus on outcomes and influencer focus on authentic content can be resolved by better bringing the two parties together on measurement.
The big idea
Marketers and influencers both align and differ in what makes a successful partnership. When done right, influencer marketing can play to the advantage of the brand, the influencer and, crucially, the consumer as they enjoy the benefits of greater trust and reassurance within their buyer’s journey. Therefore, the marketer-influencer relationship is one where it is well worth seeking alignment and enlightenment.
Innovation delivers media efficiencies for Estée Lauder
Innovation delivers media efficiencies for Estée Lauder
Estée Lauder, the beauty company, believes that powerful innovation can lead to greater media efficiencies by stimulating higher levels of earned coverage that work alongside its paid-for advertising.
Why it matters
Innovation is a vital source of “new news” that can support advertising which captures the interest of consumers. At the same time, it can secure editorial interest from media outlets, providing an uplift on key metrics like reach.
Takeaways
- Fabrizio Freda, Estée Lauder’s chief executive, suggested that its innovation efforts are often “strongly supported” by paid media.
- “Our advertising in total is increasing in fiscal year 2022 in absolute level … Some part of it is guiding innovation and the innovation results,” he said on an investor earnings call.
- At the same time, he said, products like its MACStack mascara – allowing users to “stack” layers for differentiated volume and length – benefit from organic media interest.
- “A lot of our innovation is attracting earned media value in a fantastic way,” said Freda. “So, it’s not only paid media, but it’s also earned media that is attached to high-quality innovation.”
- This outcome, he reported, means that “high-quality innovation is also efficient from the spending standpoint, [and] from a media standpoint,” as well as supporting higher prices.
Sourced from SeekingAlpha
Email this content