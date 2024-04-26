Audio media effective ‘regardless’ of attention levels | WARC | The Feed
Audio media effective ‘regardless’ of attention levels
Audio ads can be effective no matter the level of attention a listener provides, a new study claims, surprisingly finding that people whose attention is divided have slightly better ad recall than those who are more focused.
A two-pronged approach
Ailsa Mackenzie, group strategy director at audio and OOH media owner Global, shared the new research at The Future of Audio and Entertainment conference in London.
Global first undertook a lab-based neuroscience study, measuring participants’ responses to an ad break when just listening, and then when carrying out a task at the same time. The media owner then applied the neuroscience metrics to a diary research project to understand the audio-listening behaviours of over 3,000 people.
Key insights
- Listeners tend to give more “focused attention” to audiobooks and podcasts, with music, radio and streaming more likely to be listened to in tandem with other activities.
- More focused listening occurs mostly during leisure time in the evening, whereas attention tends to be more divided when commuting or working during the daytime.
- Levels of ad and brand recall were found to be slightly higher for those with divided attention: 31% remembered hearing an ad while carrying out another task versus 29% offering more focused attention.
- The study also found “stronger neuro responses to brand moments” when attention was divided (+18% stronger engagement, +204% stronger activation).
Why measuring audio attention matters
It’s a point that has been made previously by organisations including Thinkbox, namely that eye-tracking techniques fail to fully capture the relationship between audio media and consumer attention. Studies like this help to fill the gaps in advertisers’ understanding of the role of non-screen-based media on attention.
Key quote
“Attention is shared across our senses and activities, in a constantly changing balance. But the answer isn’t to create campaigns that demand more attention. We need to change the narrative to make the most of the attention we’ve got” – Ailsa Mackenzie, Group Strategy Director, Global.
