Audio is a new entertainment destination for Indian consumers | WARC | The Feed
The Feed
Read daily effectiveness insights and the latest marketing news, curated by WARC’s editors.
You didn’t return any results. Please clear your filters.
Audio is a new entertainment destination for Indian consumers
Four in five Indians engage with audio entertainment every day, with storytelling the preferred listening format, according to a new study.
A Digital Entertainment Insight report* from Pocket FM, an audio series platform, finds user satisfaction with audio series coming in significantly higher than alternatives:
- Audio: 74%
- TV entertainment: 51%
- Online music: 58%
- Video OTT: 53%
Key findings
- Most listeners prefer quick episodic content: 40% like five to 15 minutes, while 35% like 15 to 30 minutes; just 25% prefer 45 to 60 minutes.
- Audio series are having an impact on other entertainment channels, to the extent that almost a third (31%) of respondents said they had shifted to these from online music, while 20% had moved from video streaming and 16% from short video; even within the the spoken audio context, 17% had moved from audiobooks and podcasts.
- The study indicates a change in how audio is enjoyed: one in three users prefers audio for storytelling; one in four prefers audio for convenience; one in six prefers audio for content diversity.
Why audio in India matters
Notwithstanding the source of the study, it does seem that the audio market in India is changing. While Pocket FM sees a move away from subscriptions towards a pay-as-you-go approach, four in ten listeners still prefer ads instead of paying, so there are plenty of opportunities for marketers to reach an engaged audience.
Key quote
“Audio is not merely a trend, but it has become a lifestyle, driving engagement that exceeds any other entertainment medium” – Rohan Nayak, CEO and co-founder, Pocket FM.
*Based on a survey of more than 22,000 people across Metros, Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities.
Sourced from Pocket FM
Email this content