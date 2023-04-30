Audio benefits from decision fatigue | WARC | The Feed
Audio benefits from decision fatigue
Radio and podcast consumption is growing in Australia, driven by the twin desires of temporarily escaping visual media and not having to make choices.
That’s according to initial data from the 2023 Infinite Dial study, reported by Mumbrella. It finds that the proportion of survey respondents listening to DAB radio is up from 19% last year to 32% this year, while the percentage for catch-up radio/podcasts has increased from 45% to 57%.
Why it matters
The figures speak to a shift in mindset among consumers. Bec Alexander, campaign strategy director at Southern Cross Austereo, attributes the increase to a need to get away from “overwhelming” visual mediums. The fact that radio is popular among younger Australians, she suggests, is because “they want to be able to give up control and just listen to something”.
Key stats
- 51% of 12-17-year-olds listen to DAB radio weekly, while 77% consume weekly AM/FM radio.
- 35% of 18-24-year-olds listen to DAB radio weekly, while 70% consume weekly AM/FM radio.
- Monthly, Australian online audio listeners have reached a new peak of 81% of respondents, up from 78% last year.
- Weekly podcast listenership is up 35% year-on-year, and daily is up 15%.
- On average, an Australian listens to five podcast episodes a week.
Sourced from Mumbrella
