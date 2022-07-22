Home The Feed
Audio and gaming are undervalued by marketers
22 July 2022
Audio and gaming are undervalued by marketers
Marketing budgets In-game advertising Radio & audio planning & buying

More than half (59%) of digital advertising budgets are spent on display, search and video, while audio and gaming receive just 4% and 3% of the budget, respectively, according to a new report* from WARC and the MMA. 

Why it matters
Even as marketers become more aware of opportunities in audio and gaming, these channels appear to receive a fraction of the overall marketing budget, representing a possible ‘investment gap’ and opportunity for marketers in the future.

Takeaways

  • Nearly two-thirds (63%) expect their digital marketing and advertising budgets to grow over the next twelve months 

  • Over a third (38%) see gaming as a consumer behaviour that will have a significant impact on the marketing industry 

  • One quarter (25%) expect audio (streaming, podcasts etc.) to have a significant impact on the marketing industry

  • Nearly half (44%) expect the metaverse to significantly impact digital marketing in the next five years 

Read more

*State of the Industry 2022: Modern Marketing in EMEA is based on a survey of over 700 marketing professionals in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and analyses current conditions and future trends in digital marketing. WARC subscribers can read the full report here, while a free sample is available here.