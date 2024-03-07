Audio advertising in Australia more sophisticated as options broaden | WARC | The Feed
The Feed
Read daily effectiveness insights and the latest marketing news, curated by WARC’s editors.
You didn’t return any results. Please clear your filters.
Audio advertising in Australia more sophisticated as options broaden
Australian agencies said audio advertising was becoming more sophisticated in the country and would soon stand alongside proven channels such as video ads, with investment increasing and measurement improving.
Why it matters
Audio now represents 5% of overall digital display trading in Australia, a 21% rise from 2022. IAB Australia’s Audio Advertising State of the Nation report found that the country’s podcast and audio streaming ad spend reached A$263 million last year, driven by the increased interest from creative and media agencies as well as brands.
Takeaways
- Lucy Formosa Morgan, managing director of MAGNA Global, told the IAB Australia Audio Summit [February 2024] that brands were still in a test and learn phase when it came to podcast advertising – but that it’s changing.
- “Several years ago, if you talked audio, planners pointed to Spotify and that’s where the cash would go,” Morgan said. She added that, in the last 12 to 18 months, the supply of audio and podcast options have broadened.
- Ashley Wong, head of digital, data and investment at media agency Foundation Australia, said their investment has tripled in digital audio and they are now seeking deeper partnerships with audio networks and podcasting platforms. Clients have included Sanofi, HSBC, and Mercedes Benz.
- Metrics and engagement rates have improved in recent years in audio advertising, because there’s more understanding about how audiences behave, reported Daniel Cutrone, managing partner at media agency Avenue C. “We will start to see a lot more lower-funnel activity and I think those channels will get there as they get more measurable,” he added.
Sourced from IAB Australia Audio Summit
Email this content