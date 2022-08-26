Home The Feed
26 August 2022
Audi enters F1 following Mercedes brand value gain
Luxury automotive Sports

The Volkswagen-owned luxury car marque has announced that it will enter the motorsport as its US growth and attractive exposure opportunity offer new avenues for building brand value.

Why it matters

While the story is partly about new rules and regulations, the more interesting thing is how Audi has watched its compatriot, Mercedes, a fellow engine manufacturer has enjoyed the spoils of Liberty Media’s US focus with an estimated $1billion of branding value (it has had to win a lot of championships, mind).

Effectively, it marks a shift from a niche sport for hardcore fans and signals the opportunities that the sport might now offer both constructors and sponsors.

What’s going on

  • It’s not the only car marque looking to make an enter. The FT also reports interest from Porsche, another German brand owned by VW, in rejoining the sport.
  • It’s unlikely that Audi will join as its own team and will most likely work with a partner.
  • GWI data shows that most fans don’t actually engage through TV, and that the opportunities for engagement are on digital platforms.

Sourced from the Financial Times, WARC