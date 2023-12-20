Attention benchmarks offer new insights | WARC | The Feed
Attention benchmarks offer new insights
Average attention performance differs markedly across region and industry, driven by varied media strategies and tactics, a new report finds.
There is not just one factor driving attention, explains Daniel Slotwiner, SVP, Attention at DoubleVerify, whose quarterly Quality and Attention Benchmark Report highlights the need for a combination of device, environment, message, creative and more.
Key findings
- In Q3 2023, Media & Sports, Health & Pharma, and Education were the top three performing industries, with average attention levels of 117, 113, and 108 respectively. These top performers tend to utilize engaging and timely content, Double Verify notes.
- The bottom three performing industries were Travel (80), Financial Services (79) and Telecoms (75).
- Attention trends vary significantly by region, influenced by diverse inventory-buying strategies. In APAC, for instance, media investments predominantly target in-app inventory, leveraging the region’s historically strong video performance. This focus results in above-average attention for ads on mobile apps.
- Conversely, in LATAM, ad performance is generally lower. Over half of the region’s display ad creatives were small format and purchased programmatically. Without optimization, this can result in lower attention metrics.
Why it matters
If advertisers are able to compare their campaign attention levels within their own competitive set they can better contextualize their performance. Thus a Telecom campaign with an attention index of 85 would be below the global average but would still be outperforming the Telecom industry average of 75.
* The Attention Index is based on 50+ data points that are calculated in real time, and on tens of billions of impressions measured per month. These are benchmarked against an average score of 100 over a 28-day rolling window: an index of 125, for example, indicates the performance of that index is 25% better than the benchmark score.
Sourced from DoubleVerify
