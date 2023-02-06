You didn’t return any results. Please clear your filters.
4Ps are key as e-commerce players look for profit
Marketers for companies that sell goods online should return to the 4Ps of product, price, place and promotion to counter the changing fortunes of e-commerce, according to a new WARC exclusive report by JP Castlin and James Hankins.
Why it matters
Brands in retail and many other sectors have increased their focus on direct sales to customers online in recent years. But the rise in online sales has – according to the authors – had a negative impact on profitability. In a gloomier economic climate there has been a shift in emphasis from growth to profit, increasing the pressure on businesses that sell principally online – the collapse of Made.com in the UK is an example.
What do they recommend?
Castlin, a strategic management consultant, and Hankins, Global VP Marketing Strategy and Planning at Sage, argue in the white paper that marketers in these companies can mitigate this pressure. For example:
- Optimising fulfilment – for example, by developing a 'marketplace' approach that brings additional products or brands into the mix offered to consumers;
- Rethinking pricing, including delivery and return fees;
- Investing in proprietary ad networks (retail media);
- Using brand-building advertising to soften price sensitivity among consumers.
Where can I find out more?
The full report is available to subscribers of WARC Strategy and WARC Digital Commerce via warc.com. For one week only it is available to download to non-subscribers here.
Final thought
"Companies that fail to mitigate the cost of e-commerce will find themselves dangerously exposed. Not only is consumer demand shifting, but capital is, in the wake of rampant inflation and subsequent interest rate hikes, becoming increasingly expensive and difficult to come by."
Trends in social media: What to expect in 2023
With video expected to become the biggest contributor to Indian digital advertising this year, a digital entrepreneur analyses the trends in social media marketing in India and what brands can expect over the next two years.
Why it matters
De-influencing: is it a real thing?
“De-influencing” has become a recent trend on TikTok, garnering more than 100 million views in a backlash against the prevalence of influencers hyping various products on the platform.
What is de-influencing?
De-influencing videos are a very recent development that aim to persuade viewers that they don’t need to buy so much of the stuff that is being pushed on the platform by brands and influencers. It’s also relevant to the current cost-of-living crisis.
Why it matters
TikTok’s meteoric rise in usage has been accompanied by an influx of influencers and new shopping opportunities. It’s not so long ago that #TikTokMadeMeBuyIt and the development of “community commerce” was a talking point for brands. But de-influencing suggests that there’s an awareness on the platform of how it is being used to drive unnecessary and unsustainable levels of consumption. As one person asked: “Who needs ten foundations? You only have one face.”
It’s also indicative of how fast things move in this world: the term has already been hijacked by some creators to talk down trending products with the simultaneous aim of promoting cheaper alternatives – what might perhaps be termed re-influencing.
Takeaways
- Fashion and beauty products are particular targets of the de-influencing trend.
- Critics claim that influencers are contributing to the climate emergency by encouraging people to buy more.
- Brands may have to rethink the influencers they work with; microinfluencers addressing niche audiences could become more valuable.
Sourced from Marketing Brew, The Big Issue
Affluent Americans expected to drive economic recovery in 2023
Many affluent consumers in the US are ready to increase their spend in categories such as food and groceries and travel, despite the challenges facing the wider economy.
That's according to an Ipsos study of 1,000 affluent households with an annual income of $125,000 or more, and 400 non-affluent households.
Why it matters
Study of kids’ media usage shows TikTok and Roblox are king
TikTok continues to pull ahead of YouTube, Snapchat, and Instagram among children between the ages of four and 18, according to a new study, while Roblox emerges as the top gaming choice.
Qustodio’s annual data report is a global study of kids’ online habits: examining 400,000 families with children who use the company’s parental control software.
Why it matters
TikTok has emerged as the most popular and intensely used social media app in all of the markets studied, which echoes similar trends across demographics. But the time spent on Roblox indicates that this social-network-enhanced gaming platform offers a key opportunity for brands building experiences, ads and digital products. It racks up 127% more average daily minutes globally than Minecraft, its closest competitor.
The data: Social media
TikTok is not only the most popular social media app, with 44% of global under-18 users, it is by far the most watched across all markets with a global average of 107 daily minutes versus Snapchat’s global average of 72 minutes, and Instagram’s 45 minutes.
It has grown steadily over the last series of surveys, with growth in its ad revenues largely following usage trends:
- 2020: 75 mins
- 2021: 91 mins (up 21% YOY)
- 2022: 107 mins (up 17% YOY)
But what’s impressive about TikTok’s viewing figures is how they even blow long-form video apps out of the water: YouTube averages 67 minutes, for Netflix it's 48 minutes, and Disney+ is 40 minutes.
Nevertheless, from an advertising perspective, YouTube remains extremely popular among kids, with 63% of users surveyed using the video-sharing platform, and time spent on the platform climbing 20% in the past year.
Gaming: Roblox is king
Fifty-nine percent of those surveyed use Roblox, and with 180 average minutes globally, it is by far the most-used gaming platform among kids. However, as Qustodio’s analysis notes, this usage only grew 4% last year, suggesting that the platform is running out of room.
The issue for Roblox, as it has pointed out in recent financial announcements and reports, is that a large and engaged young user base doesn’t necessarily translate to commercial gain. Most of its revenue comes from the purchase of Robux – the platform’s digital currency with which players can buy and sell items – meaning that it must now chase an older user base.
Sourced from Qustodio, WARC
Tackling the industry’s talent problem
Salaries in advertising and marketing are in decline, dropping as much as 10% over the last decade, just one of several factors that are putting people off from joining the industry at a time when it needs more voices.
Why it matters
Advertising needs to reflect the world we live in order to be truly effective. If the talent pool shrinks considerably or becomes too monocultural, it will have a deleterious effect on creativity, imagination and output.
Retail media spend in India passed $1bn in 2022: Flipkart
India’s e-commerce market is growing fast, according to a Flipkart executive, with advertising on the platforms that make up this ultra-competitive market all registering significant growth.
The news
Sankalp Mehrotra, VP of monetisation at Flipkart, which is owned by the US retail behemoth Walmart, told the Economic Times that e-commerce “advertising was north of a billion dollars in 2022” across the board.
Mehrotra believes this represents a significant opportunity: “In [the] US, over 70% of product queries emanate from commerce. In India, that number is close to 35%. The headroom to grow is tremendous.”
The market
The Economic Times pulls data from Tofler, a business intelligence platform, to sketch individual firms’ retail media growth over the past year, finding that:
- Flipkart India grew ad revenues 50%
- Amazon India grew ad revenues 63%
In context
Retail media across the globe is set to grow 10.1%, per GroupM/WARC figures, to reach a total of $122bn.
Prospects for long-term growth are very strong: retail media accounts for over a fifth of the online ad market in 2022, and 14% of all advertising spend.
Its share of online ad spend is forecasted to rise to 21.8% in 2027, by which time the channel will be worth up to $168.3bn and the global ad market will attract a total of $1.1tn from marketers.
Sourced from the Economic Times, WARC
Unilever invests in marketing capability amid continued price rises
Unilever, the UK-based FMCG giant, saw sales grow but volumes dip in 2022, and with forecasts of moderate pricing pressures this year, it’s investing in a series of digital marketing, media, and e-commerce hubs to help sustain growth in a new commercial landscape.
Why it matters
The third largest advertiser on the planet by ad spend, Unilever’s brand and marketing investment grew by €500m over the course of the year amid greater competition for people’s already stretched wallets. As prices begin to fall, that increased competition is unlikely to deliver ready-made profits.
What’s going on
According to Unilever’s full year results for 2022, the company saw year-on-year sales grow 9%, while volume sales decreased 2.1%. Growing input costs (11.3%) in an inflation-afflicted year cut into the company’s margins, but it still managed to grow underlying profits by 0.5%.
“We did, however, continue to invest more behind our brands with brand and marketing investment up €0.5 billion in constant currencies versus the prior year and with more than 80% of that investment going directly into media,” explained CFO Graeme Pitkethly on a call with investors.
Pricing
“We think we are probably past peak inflation but not past peak pricing,” Pitkethly continued, adding that input costs were likely to be “significantly lower” in H2. Its strong brand equity was critical to maintaining market share earlier in the year.
Europe’s close proximity to the invasion of Ukraine has led to different shopping habits because of energy price aftershocks and new pressures.
“Price elasticity in Europe has increased during the course of 2022,” the CFO added, “and we've recently seen share gains by private label in Europe in most categories as the economic situation weighs on shoppers.”
Marketing excellence
A new point of discussion was an investment in 29 leading-edge, digital marketing, media, and e-commerce hubs. In the words of outgoing CEO Alan Jope, these hubs comprise “experts in media, in data-driven marketing, in content excellence and sales capabilities, and they will ensure that we deliver seamless consumer experiences and optimize our investment across all channels”.
It’s interesting to see a significant firm like Unilever reorganising some of its marketing capability, with e-commerce a critical function of marketing. This will be a development to follow closely.
Sourced from Unilever, Statista, WARC
Under Armour looks to brand building in growth reset
Under Armour, the sports apparel and footwear company, is focusing on building brand consideration and engagement at the top of the sales funnel as part of proactive measures to protect the health of its brand and reset growth trajectory, according to company executives.
Why it matters
Under Armour has been bogged down by months of discounting as it seeks to clear a glut of inventory. This can be a challenging cycle to turn around, but the brand is making the right moves towards growth by investing in brand building, rethinking distribution, and focusing on a tighter target audience.
By the numbers
- Global revenue up 3% to US$1.6 billion for the quarter.
- Revenue in North America, the brand’s biggest market, declined by 2% – largely due to discounting because of too much inventory.
Growing the top of the market
“Our plan is to not shrink the bottom of the market, but grow the top of the market. We want to get bigger as an overall brand,” said COO Colin Browne on its recent Q3 2023 earnings call.
To do this, Under Armour is focusing on middle to top funnel activations to increase awareness, engagement and consideration. The brand’s e-commerce presence has also benefited from more investment.
“When we look at the way we resonate with consumers, when we look at the data, we see that from a consideration point of view, we have a huge opportunity out there,” Browne said.
“Our focus is more about trying to elevate the brand … [that’s] how we're spending our time and thinking through the product we're developing and the stories we're telling the consumer we're engaging with,” he explained. “The entire strategic evolution that we've got in place, and we're working through, will hopefully help us deliver against that.”
Getting out of the discounting spiral
To stop a glut of inventory and subsequent discounting from undermining its brands over the long term, Under Armour is making important moves to get its distribution strategy under control.
“We've walked away from quite a bit of undifferentiated retail at this moment in time and we have no intention of going back,” Browne said, which will help protect the core product so that it doesn’t slide again.
“We're also making sure we control our liquidation at an appropriate level as well. So from the point of view of not allowing [the brand] to slide further into that trap, we're working aggressively to make sure that doesn't happen,” the COO added.
Why ‘precision branding’ is a good bet in a downturn
While brands are advised to maintain or even increase their marketing spend during an economic downturn, how they spend that money is as important as the mere fact of having it.
That’s according to Boston Consulting Group, which quantifies how key business performance metrics suffer if spending is cut, and adds that “reducing brand investments also leaves companies no more profitable in the short run”.
Why it matters
The case for maintaining marketing budgets during a period of economic uncertainty has been made before in terms of the impact of extra share of voice. BCG adds a business angle and suggests marketers can “radically enhance” how they spend their budget.
Key stats
BCG’s research demonstrates that cutting brand spending in a downturn leads to declines relative to those brands that maintain or increase spending, including:
- a six percentage point lower shareholder return
- 13 percentage point lower sales growth
- a 0.8 percentage point decline in market share
- an 18 percentage point decline in likelihood to recommend.
Towards more effective spending
Maintaining a budget and spending it in the usual way may be better than cutting spending but it’s not the most effective approach. BCG advocates what it calls “precision branding” as a way to overcome the limitations of typical brand-marketing strategies. This examines demand spaces and has three components:
- Precision Targeting: decide which are the most important customers to keep and look at where new customers may be available as competitors capitulate.
- Precision Activation: reach consumers in places where messages will resonate most strongly (digital channels will typically do this better).
- Precision Measurement: complement long-term KPIs with short-term metrics that correlate with long-term results, such as sales and market share, and monitor them regularly.
Sourced from BCG
Why brands need to step up their metaverse game
Brands have an opportunity to engage with consumers in new and exciting ways in the metaverse, but they’ll need to offer something truly special and desirable if people are to overcome their hesitations around data privacy and safety.
Why it matters
China sees concentration of luxury buyers
China’s entry-level luxury consumers are unlikely to be drawn into a spending spree as the economy begins to pick up after the easing of Covid restrictions, according to a new report from Bain & Company.
Why it matters
Globally, Bain reports that the top 2% of customers account for about 40% of luxury sales and that pattern is broadly replicated in China, where the consultancy also observes a growing concentration of such VICs (Very Important Customers). These people buy more frequently online and off.
Luxury marketers are likely to find themselves targeting a significantly smaller audience than was the case pre-pandemic, with greater focus on high-net-worth individuals and less on middle-class purchasers who will be more cautious in their spending.
Context
Luxury spending declined in 2022 – 10% across the sector – but some categories were worse hit than others. Those with strong online penetration were less affected: luxury beauty, for example, has an online penetration of 50% and contracted just 6%.
Takeaways
- When in-store shopping became possible again, luxury customers weren’t browsing but completing short, targeted shopping trips.
- Bigger and iconic brands typically outperformed smaller and trends-focused ones.
- The resumption of travel will boost the domestic market initially, where duty-free shopping in Hainan had become important pre-Covid. As international travel picks up, luxury brands may need to rethink their global pricing strategies.
Sourced from Bain & Company
Brand purpose in Asia: Consumers seek brand support for societal issues
A BBDO Asia report finds growing demand for brand purpose in the region, with brands becoming an unlikely ally for Asian citizens as they look to fill the gap where national institutions often cannot or will not.
Why it matters
Raw footage trend hints at users’ online appetites
New research into video content of last year’s biggest stories across Europe finds a preference for raw, authentic, in-the-moment footage: a finding that could have implications for branded content.
Why it matters
Sony’s research, which also plugs its cloud video production software, suggests that the prevalence of roughly shot, unedited video, and the popularity of archive, point to two useful conclusions about online content: users like to find things online, and users want to put more experiential context into news.
What it says
The research is based on search and social analytics, to identify the highest-interest news stories on Twitter across eight European markets. A team of researchers then explored the trends found among the highest-engagement videos about these major stories.
- UGC (user-generated content) accounted for a greater share of results than content produced by traditional news outlets (39% versus 30% respectively).
- 37% of high-engagement videos were unedited.
- 47% of videos had one or more of the following: tear-jerking moments, offered greater primary material (who said what when) about the news event, or singular perspectives of a news event.
While the aim of the research is to induce media businesses to invest in speeding up their video workflows (and the accessibility of their archives), it helps to illuminate some of the deeper trends in user engagement among an European audience.
Key quote
“This research shows this is a clear driver of online engagement and there is an appetite to feel and experience news as it's unfolding in its raw form” – Clothilde Redfern, Chairwoman of the Rory Peck Trust, a charity for the safety and welfare of freelance journalists.
Sourced from Sony Europe
Redefining grocery in a post-pandemic world
Amid concerns about whether shoppers would return to stores post-pandemic, a less-observed development has been consumers redefining what they regard as grocery items.
Why it matters
This change in mindset also changes where – and how – consumers shop for these items, according to data and news site PYMTS. The pandemic pushed people toward online shopping and while they’re now returning to stores, they’re not necessarily seeking out the same things when there.
PYMTS wonders if grocery stores may face the same fate as department stores, with consumers increasingly regarding grocery purchases as they would any other product: just as likely to be purchased online or at a specialty physical retailer. Grocery stores could face a vicious circle of declining footfall leading to fewer SKUs being stocked, which then leads to a further decline in footfall.
What’s happening
According to data from PYMNTS:
- Three years ago, 80% of US consumers classified canned goods, cooking supplies, condiments and spices as grocery products; in 2023 that figure has fallen to 60%.
- 44% fewer consumers say they buy at least some of their cleaning supplies at the grocery store.
- 24% fewer consumers habitually pick up health and beauty products as part of their grocery shopping.
- Six in 10 (62%) consumers cite convenience as the reason for buying fewer things at the grocery store and more online.
- Purchases of both canned goods and cleaning supplies by subscription increased at least 35% over the last three years; purchases of baby products by subscription grew 77%.
The brand opportunity
Brands are likely to need to develop more nuanced strategies – finding ways to offer deals to attract instant sales on grocery marketplaces like Instacart while also tapping subscription offerings like Amazon Subscribe & Save. These can tie in consumers for longer periods – especially for items they buy repeatedly and without thinking about too much.
And in the physical world, a presence in local specialty stores (and their websites where consumers are searching) can drive a trial of new or high-value products.
Sourced from PYMNTS
Hershey CEO: ‘We believe in advertising’
The Hershey Company, which owns snack brands including Reese’s, Jolly Ranchers and SkinnyPop, is bolstering its pricing and innovation strategy with increased investments in advertising.
Why it matters
As Hershey has implemented price increases due to inflation, advertising has been an essential investment to continue brand storytelling and keep consumers engaged.
By the numbers
- Hershey’s volumes rose 4% in the year to 31 December despite average pricing increases of 8%.
- Advertising and related consumer spending increased 3.3% in Q4.
- Constant net sales increased by 16.4% for the full year.
- Chocolate and salty snacks – Hershey’s two biggest categories – rank as two of the top three treats that consumers are not willing to forgo, even as higher inflation forces cuts elsewhere in their food budget.
A firm belief in advertising
Advertising plays an essential role in growing Hershey’s iconic brands, especially in an environment where price increases have been necessary.
“Our long-term model [is that] we believe in advertising. We've seen the impact and the returns that we get on advertising, in terms of having very strong ROI,” said company chairman and CEO Michele Buck on its Q4 2022 earnings call.
“We take a very data-based approach to media spending, and we invest where we see that incremental profitable growth. Over time, we do know that advertising builds consumer connectivity, and we know that consumer connectivity is part of what helps us to have the [pricing] elasticities that we do,” she added.
The CEO explained that “connectivity leads to them continuing to buy”, which is important during inflationary times, with analysis done to validate that. Analysis of Hershey’s marketing investments also showed that when advertising spend was reduced – as occurred last year due to capacity constraints – there was a negative impact on demand.
“We're also investing in some of our whitespace opportunities, like gummies and ‘better for you’ to strengthen the business, as well as our salty brands where we're really in a major growth mode, gaining household penetration and gaining market share. We want to continue that momentum,” Buck said.
The pros and cons of Generative AI in the creative process
Generative AI is shaping up to be an important tool in the creative process, and experimenting today is the only way to get ready for the bigger changes and evolutions coming in the future.
Why it matters
Generative AI is having a moment, leaving Web 3, NFTs and the metaverse in the shade. But before we get carried away with the latest shiny new thing, it’s important to examine the opportunities and risks of this powerful technology.
How to democratise digital healthcare in Indonesia
Indonesia has one of the lowest doctor-to-patient ratios in the world, but a clever use of media is being used to enable millions of Indonesians to gain access to good healthcare.
Why it matters
To democratise access to digital healthcare, brands must adapt to emerging human needs and influence behavioural change with an ‘evangelist approach’, argue Mindshare’s RK Narayanan and Rahul Ramachandran. And brands must do this while adopting impact-tech for scalability of ideas.
Takeaways
Ad Net Zero USA seeks to drive industry climate action
Ad Net Zero USA, a program seeking “collective industry action to decarbonize ad operations” and promote sustainable habits, has launched with the backing of various leading trade bodies and marketers.
Five key goals
Five goals for Ad Net Zero USA are:
- Brands committing to reducing their emissions in clear, measurable ways.
- Clients, agencies and production companies using tools and training to track, manage and reduce the environmental impact of ad production.
- Media agencies, working with clients, achieving similar goals for media distribution.
- Event organisers incorporating sustainability credentials into their entry criteria and minimising the carbon footprint of industry gatherings.
- Using the power of advertising to encourage more sustainable consumer choices and habits.
Big-name backers
- Ad Net Zero USA is spearheaded by the Association of National Advertisers (ANA), American Association of Advertising Agencies (4As) and Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB), three leading industry groups.
- More than 50 other organisations have signed up to this program, which hopes to bring change to a market that is responsible for 40% of global adspend.
- That list includes consumer packaged goods manufacturers Reckitt and Unilever, and media owner Vox Media.
- Agency holding companies dentsu, Havas, Interpublic Group, Omnicom, Publicis Groupe and WPP are also on board.
- Further representation comes from tech giants Meta and Google, programmatic ad company PubMatic and trade body IAA, as well as WARC and Cannes Lions.
Further details
- Ad Net Zero was launched in the UK by the Advertising Association, in partnership with fellow trade bodies ISBA and the IPA, in late 2020.
- An initial commitment is to deliver training which is tailored to the US market and helps industry professionals understand the steps they can take in tackling climate change.
- Several US working groups, focused on tools and techniques for reducing carbon emissions, will be founded around the five priorities shaping the Ad Net Zero agenda.
The big idea
“The time is now to unify the advertising industry to solve one of the toughest challenges facing our industry and the world.” – John Osborn, director, Ad Net Zero USA.
Google steps up AI arms race with Bard
Following the cultural success and early commercial promise of ChatGPT, Google has announced its competitor with access to up to date information and a far larger language model to draw on, just one of the major search companies now coming to market – here are a few ideas about what makes Bard’s release different.
Why it matters
OpenAI’s ChatGPT was exciting and novel, but it was based on Transformer technology (the T in the GPT) invented by Google, which also has a much bigger and more developed language model in the shape of LaMDA.
However, powerful applications at the scale of Google are difficult to do, so it is interesting to see the company treading carefully in the space while also leaning on its existing leadership in search, and adding a little detail to the AI promises of its most recent earnings announcement.
This said, the announcement so hot on the heels of ChatGPT’s smash hit demo does a lot to confirm reports that Google had been in a ‘code red’ situation – it’s worrying that such world-changing technologies could come down to a rushed arms race.
Introducing Bard
In a blog post, Google CEO Sundar Pichai introduced the new product as a conversational AI service intended to outflank ChatGPT in one key dimension: “It draws on information from the web to provide fresh, high-quality responses.” This is an area that ChatGPT’s public demo has been unable to do and will be far more difficult for the smaller company to emulate.
Conversational AI will also start to bleed into the search experience “soon”, Pichai writes, noting that lots of searches are moving beyond the factual and into the space of insights – he gives the example of asking which instruments are easier to learn, which requires an engagement with different perspectives.
But it’s worth thinking about some of the other issues that Pichai addresses:
- Bard will initially run on a lightweight version of LaMDA. This is interesting because it lets Google attack the space at scale, potentially without much of the throttling that has hampered users of ChatGPT at peak times.
- Ultimately, these systems are very costly to provide at the level of computing with some estimates suggesting natural language searching is seven times more expensive than a traditional search.
- Like ChatGPT’s public release, this iteration of Bard is a test and user feedback is critical. Arguably, Google’s reputation raises the bar that Bard’s accuracy and truthfulness must meet far higher than that of the startup.
- There remains a significant question, however, about how these services will affect how Google monetises its services should it pivot further into AI.
Baidu and Ernie
IT publication The Register adds more colour to the rumours of Baidu’s new chatbot, which will be known as Wenxin Yiyan in China and ERNIE outside China. Based on a language model larger than GPT3, and born bilingual, the chatbot could turn out to be extremely important in the development of the field (and to the operations and fortunes of global brands operating in China) once it completes testing in March.
Sourced from Google, WARC, The Register, New York Times
