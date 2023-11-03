ASOS seeks to reignite ‘brand heat’ | WARC | The Feed
ASOS seeks to reignite ‘brand heat’
Fashion brand ASOS has acknowledged an over-reliance on promotion and performance marketing and said that it needs to “reignite our brand heat”.
Announcing results for the year to September 2023, CEO José Antonio Ramos Calamonte stated that the coming financial year would see a greater proportion of the marketing budget being put into “making ASOS famous for fashion again”.
Why ASOS matters
A key target market for ASOS is fashion-loving 20-somethings. And, as Calamonte noted, “Their fashion journey does not begin with performance marketing and promotions – by relying on these activities to drive sales, we can miss the key stages in a customer’s journey and risk losing them to peers.”
What’s happening?
- Calamonte announced a £30m incremental marketing investment focused on the UK market, including a new brand-marketing campaign called ‘ASOS Your Way’.
- Alongside guerilla marketing activities, an always-on influencer programme aims to increase earned media value.
- It is looking to build brand ambassador relationships and enhance social media presence.
- “It is our ambition to restore our share of voice and show up at every stage in the customer journey – from discovery to purchase through to loyalty and advocacy,” said Calamonte.
- “We must refocus on building higher quality customer engagement centred around fashion inspiration and excitement,” he added.
- Calamonte expected to see the benefits of ASOS brand marketing filter through in six to 12 months, with a halo effect on its performance marketing efforts.
Key quote
“As we improve our product and double-down on our unique style, we must reignite our brand heat and remind consumers we are first and foremost about fashion, not convenience or discounting” – José Antonio Ramos Calamonte, CEO, ASOS.
