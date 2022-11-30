Asian brands tap global/local strategies to scale and grow | WARC | The Feed

Your selections:
30 November 2022
Asian brands tap global/local strategies to scale and grow
Localisation of international work Asia (general region)
A new generation of Asian brands are striking a balance between hyperlocal relevance and global stature in their multicultural marketing efforts – an example that growing brands can follow.
Why it matters
To scale and grow in Asia, brands should use local and global strategies to establish brand credibility, say Elly Lau, Zoe Chen and Huiwen Tow from global creative agency Virtue.
